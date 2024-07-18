Cindy Crawford Once Revealed Behind-The-Scenes Secrets of Filming Iconic ‘90s Bathtub Scene

The 90s were perhaps the best time in Cindy Crawford’s modeling career. She dominated the magazine covers and editorials and also made her mark in the fashion industry by carving her unique style. One such popular cameo of her was her appearance in George Michael’s record Freedom! '90. Meanwhile, back in 2021, Crawford recalled the memories of the set and gave out details about behind-the-scenes during an interview with Vanity Fair. One surprising detail was that her popular bathtub scene in the music video wasn't filled with water.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alexander Tamargo

She said, “So I wasn’t just lounging in a tub. Plus, it was very tricky, because they had to get me up high enough so they could tell it was me from the back without showing too much. It was a very acrobatic situation there. They put a bunch of grease in my hair, and I was like, 'Oh really? I’m going to be the girl with the greasy hair in the tub?'” She continued, “And then they wanted me to put the towel on my head with the white shirt. I had seen what the other women had worn because I was [filming on] the second day, and I was like, 'Wait, they probably all said no to the tub, and that was the scene that was left!'"

Crawford also said, "But then when I saw the video, I should have just trusted Fincher and his vision, because it ended up being such a great moment for me, too—and for everybody.” Back in 2020, she also revealed this detail while chatting on the YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi. As reported by Page Six, she said the bathtub had “[Just] me and steam." She also mentioned using an apple box to avoid sinking into the bathtub. Continuing in her Vanity Fair interview, Crawford reflected on the transformation of the modeling industry due to rising technology and social media.

As reported by Grazia Magazine, she said, “It keeps us in these little private bubbles. Especially sitting in a makeup chair, I see a lot of young models and they’re just lost and they’re scrolling, and they might be missing out on meeting their best friend who’s the person doing their hair or their nails. As I look back on my career, the best thing about my job is the people that I’ve encountered along the way.” Meanwhile, she also answered a similar question during her 2015 interview with Dan Schawbel. Schawbel asked, "How has the modeling industry changed since you were a teenager and what role has technology played in creating the next top models?"

As per Forbes, Crawford said, "I think the biggest change for young models is their direct access to their fans via social media. They can have much more influence on how they are perceived." While speaking about the dream of most models, she said, "The big dream for most models is some kind of cosmetic contract and also long-term relationships with great global brands. I was a Revlon spokesperson for 15 years before I went on to start my own skincare line called Meaningful Beauty. I also worked with Pepsi for years and have had a 20-year relationship as an ambassador for Omega watches—longer than most marriages."