Cincinnati Mayor Declares June 30 To Be 'Taylor Swift Day' as 120,000 Fans Set To Visit for Concert

The Taylor Swift takeover of downtown Cincinnati is just a few days away, and municipal officials are prepared. At a news conference on June 27, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval declared June 30 to be Taylor Swift Day in the city, WLWT reports.

The proclamation was released by the mayor along with other crucial details for spectators attending the concerts in the city center. Between June 30 and July 1, more than 120,000 fans will be in attendance for the Taylor Swift performances in the city. “The Banks are designed exactly for these opportunities, and we can’t wait to welcome Taylor Swift and the San Diego Padres to The Banks on the same weekend,” Pureval said during a press conference, per FOX 19.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

“The Taylor Swift: Eras Tour in Cincinnati puts us on the national stage as we are the only city in all of Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky to host this incredible event,” said Visit Cincy President and CEO Julie Calvert. “Our downtown hotels are sold out and have been for months now, and our restaurants are ready to serve thousands of fans to enjoy the Taylor Swift concert.”

“I hope that everyone enjoys their time in Cincinnati, their time at Paycor stadium, and all of the Taylor Swift music,” Executive Vice President of the Bengals Katie Blackburn said.

Cincinnati Mayor @AftabPureval announced that June 30th would be Taylor Swift day in the city.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/loc9toFi79 — Christian Hauser (@ChristianWKRC12) June 27, 2023

Several roads, including Elm Street, Freedom Way, and Race Street, will be closed ahead of the concerts to manage road safety better. The merchandise trailer opens on Race Street on Thursday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from noon.

This weekend, Cincinnati Police plans to be as visible as possible in the city center. SWAT and special teams were sent out to increase security and maintain a safe flow of traffic. The city is increasing patrols, and cops will receive extra pay for their services during this time. “Come down early, avoid the traffic, and that’ll be the easiest way to ensure people can get downtown quickly and safely,” Mayor Pureval alerted the people.

📰| Ohio lawmakers on wanting to declare July 1st "Taylor Swift Day”



"[We] recognize her role as a major influence on aspiring artists and young Ohioans” pic.twitter.com/62eTsjqkqU — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 20, 2023

“This is probably one of the biggest weekends in Cincinnati that I’ve seen in my career,” Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said. Theetge said they expected traffic and street closures and advised people to arrive early to prevent delays. “Traffic and congestion are going to happen; it’s going to help everyone mitigate that by getting here early if you’re trying to get a rideshare to walk a few blocks north to try to disperse crowds,” Pureval said.

