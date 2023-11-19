Except for Meri Brown, the Brown family gathered digitally in the most recent episode of Sister Wives to find out the gender of Mykelti and Tony Padron's baby. Christine Brown's goodbye meal for her daughter Ysabel, who was returning to North Carolina for college, switched the conversation's emphasis. As the family discussed their thoughts and feelings, the topic of the evening switched to Christine's dating life after her divorce.

As reported by People, Christine admitted, "I think dating sounds like fun. It's been frustrating. But it's not like I go out that much, too, you know? And how do I be public like that?" She further added in a confessional, "I guess I'm just not in much of a hurry. I like the idea of being in a romantic, loving relationship and all that. But I also really like how my life is right now." Kody Brown, who is now monogamous with Robyn but hasn't yet divorced Meri and Janelle, had a major epiphany throughout the episode. He remarked that he no longer felt like a polygamist, talking about the extended amount of time since he saw Janelle and his little engagement in Meri's life. He said in a confessional, "It's been 10 months since I've been to Janelle's house. I don't even know what's going on hardly half the time with Meri's life. Now, I've got all this time that Robyn and I, we've got sort of this special life together. I mean, it's been a challenge in one way, But you know what? I do have some time to spend with my friends."

Janelle said that she hadn't "heard from" Kody in quite some time, and she acknowledged that there had been some advantages to living without him. She added, "I have a very busy life. I love going to bed at night and reading my book and turning out the light when I want to turn it out." Later, a conversation on the "harm" of polygamy to women and the significance of marital legality had already begun by the time Christine and Janelle arrived at Christine's younger brother's house and settled down.

Janelle added during the discussion, "I think, and this will never happen, but all you got to do is give those women a legal marriage ... because they can take and they can divorce him and take part of his assets." Christine responded, "It would be awesome to have the legal marriage because then you are protected." Janelle then talked about her finances and further said, "I'm sitting here because my finances are all so mish-mashed right now with everybody's that I'm having to fight hard to get my estate separated. ... If I could do anything, I would be out there, like, knocking on the door saying get yourself financially independent because then you have choices." Christine concluded by commenting on Janelle's condition, "One of the reasons she's still with Kody is because of this, because she has nothing in her name."

