'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley Acted as Her 'Bodyguard' on Nashville Trip

During a recent work trip, Christine Brown's fiancé, David Woolley, was observed taking on a protective role, resembling that of a bodyguard.

Over the weekend, Brown and Woolley, accompanied by Janelle Brown and her eldest daughter, Madison, traveled to Nashville for a work-related event. The U.S. Sun recently obtained exclusive photos that show the Sister Wives star and her partner from Utah exiting the Plexus convention on Saturday, June 17, following an eventful night out the previous day.

In the captured photos, Christine's 59-year-old fiancé Woolley was seen carrying multiple shopping bags, totaling four or more. These bags contained items that were purchased within the Music City Center during the Plexus convention. Christine, along with Janelle's daughter Maddie Brown Brush, had recently participated in a lengthy session at the convention.

"David appeared to act like Christine's bodyguard. Not only was he holding her shopping bags, but he was also walking in front of her, protecting her and Maddie from any ongoing traffic. You can tell he's very protective of her. He's always keeping an eye around her and comes off very caring," an eyewitness told the outlet.

Both Christine and Maddie, who serve as Plexus brand ambassadors, attended the event. Janelle, however, was not seen in the photos. While David is not an ambassador himself, he accompanied them to the convention to join in the Nashville experience.

During their brief retreat, the group engaged in activities that included exploring bars, restaurants, and various local attractions. On Sunday, June 18, which coincided with Father's Day, the two Sister Wives stars, along with Christine's fiancé and Maddie, were seen at a relaxed Nashville bar. Contrary to attending the exclusive Maren Morris concert organized for Plexus convention attendees, the group of four chose to stay indoors and talk about the issues that were troubling them in their lives, according to an eyewitness account.

"They were definitely talking smack about Kody and the other wives. They were having a deep and animated conversation that lasted over three hours. At one point, Janelle left because it was getting late, but the three of them gossiped until 11 p.m. Christine seemed very heated while talking about Kody. She mentioned he was stressing her out. Since Maddie was at their table, Christine referred to Kody as 'Dad.' Everyone brought up 'Meri' and 'Robyn' as well and it wasn't in a positive light. You can tell they were all aggravated. David even made a comment about meeting one of the sister wives - Meri or Robyn - 'twice' and she would 'give him weird looks," the eyewitness told The U.S. Sun.

As per a report from The U.S. Sun, it was revealed that the mother of six held a Plexus ranking that was one level below her close friend Janelle, who is 54 years old. Janelle received recognition as a Diamond brand ambassador, while Christine was featured on a separate wall as a Sapphire brand ambassador, indicating a lower ranking compared to Diamond.

