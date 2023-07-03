Christine Brown Shares Heartwarming Message From Flight Attendant Following Kody Brown Breakup

Sister Wives star Christine Brown received a thoughtful note from a flight attendant while she was traveling with her fiancé, David Woolley. The television personality took to Instagram to share the sweet message.

Christine, 51, uploaded a picture of the letter on Instagram on June 29. The letter read, “Ms. Brown (soon-to-be Mrs. Woolley), Thank you so much for choosing to fly Delta! It was so nice to meet you and David. Thank you for showing girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy! Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!" The note signed, "Your SLC crew."

The TLC star was traveling with Woolley from Atlanta, Georgia, to Salt Lake City, Utah. Christine and her fiancé took a bunch of photographs while traveling together, and the TLC star shared these as a collection on Instagram. The caption read, “Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant."

According to In Touch Weekly, two months have passed since Christine and Woolley announced their engagement in a social media post. “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said ‘YES!’” the reality star wrote in the caption on Instagram on April 13. She flaunting her diamond ring in the photo. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife,” the caption continued.

Christine hasn't been hesitant to share their sweetest moments with her followers ever since she fell in love with Woolley. Following her breakup with ex-husband, Kody Brown, the Utah resident is truly living her best life. She is prepared to walk down the aisle with Woolley in an intimate Utah ceremony this summer. Christine enjoys going to amusement parks with her kids and having sweet date nights with her partner, all of which she shares with her fans via her social media.

Christine and Kody publicly announced their separation in November 2021, during season 17 of Sister Wives, which premiered in September 2022. Christine announced their breakup on Instagram, stating, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Fans of the popular reality series only saw the couple's breakdown towards the conclusion of the season. Kody repeatedly lashed out at her, despite their commitment to being present in each other's lives.

Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Paedon, Ysabel, Aspyn, and Truely Brown are the children of the former couple. Fans recently thought that the mother of six criticized her ex in an Instagram post that she uploaded in honor of Father's Day, where she complimented Woolley for his treatment of her children but made no mention of Kody. Christine wrote, “Happy Father’s Day @david__woolley. I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children, and I love how you’ve shown that to my children as well. You’re truly showing up, which is what is most important.”

