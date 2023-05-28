Sister Wives' Christine Brown in Talks with Kody for Ex's Visits with Daughter Truely, 13, Post-Divorce

Recently, Christine Brown, one of the wives from the famous show Sister Wives, has been in communication with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, to arrange visits with their 13-year-old daughter, Truely Brown. Despite their past arguments over custody, it appears that the former couple has found a way to navigate their post-divorce relationship amicably.

According to an exclusive report by The U.S. Sun, Christine and Kody have been working together to ensure that Truely's visits with her father are arranged smoothly. An insider revealed that the custody arrangement has been relatively amicable, with both parents striving to prioritize Truely's well-being. Kody wants to play an active role in his daughter's life, whether through monthly visits or regular FaceTime conversations throughout the week.

While Kody himself is not active on social media, Christine often shares updates and moments with Truely, especially during her new adventures with her fiancé, David Woolley. However, the Utah native refrains from discussing her ex-husband or providing updates about his involvement in Truely's life, post-split.

During a recent wedding officiated by Christine, one of the grooms, Leonard Reyes revealed to The U.S. Sun that Truely did not attend the celebration. Instead, she was at Kody's house in Flagstaff, Arizona. Although the groom expressed that he has never met Kody personally, he mentioned that Christine occasionally receives calls from him, mostly to talk to the children, including Truely.

In an October 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Kody expressed his perspective on Truely's living situation at the time after Christine and he had split up. He asserted that a shared custody arrangement would be necessary and advocated for a 50/50 split. Kody Brown expressed his desire to remain involved in Truely's life, declaring that Christine could not stop him from being a part of their daughter's life. Christine, on the other hand, voiced her frustration, mentioning that Kody had not shown the same level of interest in their children's lives before her decision to leave.

In the fall of 2021, Christine made the decision to move from Arizona to Utah, shortly before publicly announcing her split from Kody. She had also listed her former Arizona home on Airbnb following the split. As of April this year, she settled into a brand-new $770K home in Lehi with her fiancé, David Woolley. Meanwhile, Christine is renting out her former $1 million Salt Lake City home. The mother of six shares five other adult children with Kody: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, and Ysabel.

Christine has been open about her life after the split, regularly sharing glimpses of her daily routine and moments with Truely on Instagram. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, "Walking Truely to school is one of my favorite things to do. The atmosphere in mornings is just breathtaking."

While fans eagerly await the announcement of the 18th season of Sister Wives, Paedon, one of Christine's adult children, teased that it could premiere in September.