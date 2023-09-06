Kevin Costner’s Ex-wife Christine Baumgartner Demands He Pay $800,000 in Legal Fees Amid Divorce Battle

The ex-wife of actor Kevin Costner believes the decision to reduce her child support payments to $63,000 per month is a "complete joke" and has pledged to battle on ahead of a new court hearing on September 6 on the couple's joint legal expenditure of $1.5 million, reports DailyMail.

Baumgartner, 49, and Costner, 68, are scheduled to appear in court to determine who will pay for their legal expenditures. The mother-of-three is asking the actor to cough up $575,000 for legal fees and an additional $280,000 for expert witness fees. Costner, on the other hand, amassed a bill of $664,000 through the end of July, according to numbers presented in court last week, although he declared his intention to cover his own costs.

Baumgartner's presence tomorrow follows a two-day evidentiary hearing on child support during which she requested an increase in her monthly payments from the $129,000 she had been receiving to $161,000 instead. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Judge Thomas Anderle reduced it to $63,000, shocking the mother of three, a close friend told the publication. "Christine is shocked. She said even Kevin looked shocked. Everyone looked shocked. To say Christine is disappointed is an understatement. She described the ruling as a complete joke," the source said.

Since Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, it 'blindsided' Costner and the two have ever since been battling it out in court.

The friend strongly admonished people who are characterizing Christine as a gold digger, adding, "Christine said they (Kevin and his lawyers) painted the picture of this shallow, greedy gold-digger and that if Kevin could get past his anger and revenge, he would see how this is hurting their kids."

"She said Kevin is ripping her apart from her community by making it impossible to live in the tight-knit neighborhood. Christine said this was never about beach views and Kevin knows this. He knows how much the community means to Christine, and that this is his way of punishing her. Christine said the fight is far from over," the friend asserted.

Kevin Costner has opened up about his divorce from wife Christine Baumgartner admitting he is in a "horrible place." pic.twitter.com/M0NBzdN7Hl — celebrity townhall (@celebtownhall) September 2, 2023

Baumgartner had contended in court that her new Montecito rental home, which costs her $40,000 a month, was insufficient for her family since the kids required access to the ocean to preserve their way of life. She said that the new apartment is inadequate for the kids' lifestyle since her daughter Grace, 13, would share her bathroom "with the house," and her sons Caden, 16, and Hayes, 14, would have to share a bathroom.

Baumgartner felt it was unfair to question her during cross-examination about whether she plans to work to support her lifestyle. According to the source, she is already working full-time as the mother of the couple's three kids. "If anyone is playing games and making character attacks, it's Kevin, not her," the source asserted, adding that "being a full-time mother pales in comparison to being a famous actor."

Next time you complain about the cost of living, spare a thought for Christine Baumgartner after a judge slashed her child support payments to $63,000 per month - less than half of the $129,000 she currently gets and considerably less than the $161,000 she wanted. Kevin Costner… pic.twitter.com/WgQfz5B6s0 — Edward White (@Editorialz) September 2, 2023

