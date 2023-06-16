Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Spent $95,000 of His Cash Without His Knowledge

The Hidden Figures actor, Kevin Costner claimed earlier that his now estranged wife has spent a whopping $95,000 using his credit card for personal expenses. This took place without his prior knowledge or consent amid their rather messy divorce, as reported by US Weekly.

According to court documents revealing the 68-year-old actor's alleged statement, Baumgartner has both withdrawn and charged $95,000 to her estranged husband's credit card and this is payable to Baumgartner's divorce attorney followed by her forensic accountant. In the statement, he added that he wasn't informed of such an expense and that he had no notice of the same. "It was done without any prior notice to me," read the documents.

The couple initially resided together in a shared property so as to facilitate their marital situation. Before getting married, the once-happy couple arranged for a prenup which specifically mentions that in case of a divorce resulting from a falling-out, Baumgartner is supposed to vacate their property first and is provided with a duration of 30 days to do so. However, the now-estranged wife vehemently refuses to move out. Sources explain that she's possibly using this situation to benefit from certain financial demands.

A statement from the alleged documents clearly mentions Costner's desire to end things as quickly and as cleanly as possible. "Kevin simply asks that Christine honor her commitments to him, by moving out of his separate property home," read the statement insinuating Costner's humble request. "He has offered financial assistance to ease the transition," added the statement. In addition to aiding his former wife's financial request, the Yellowstone actor is diligently covering all costs for their children's expenses as child support.

The couple have three beautiful children together during the years they were in blissful matrimony. They were blessed with two sons; 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes. These two brothers are accompanied by their younger sister, Grace, 13. The proud parents of three are now seeking sole custody of their children in what appears to be a messy divorce.

The once love-sick couple's divorce came as a shock to many including Costner himself as he revealed to have been slightly blindsided by Baumgartner's decision to call things off between them. Before the split, the two appeared very much in love. "Everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy," said an insider on the matter.

The Let Him Go actor also released a statement through his representatives in light of the events from earlier last month. The statement briefly mentions the deeply saddening decision involving the dissolution of the marriage between Costner and Baumgartner. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," concluded the statement.

