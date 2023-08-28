Christine Baumgartner Accuses Ex Kevin Costner of Withholding Financial Records Amid Messy Divorce

It seems as if the messy divorce battle between Christine Baumgartner and her ex-husband Kevin Costner will continue following this new turn of events. According to newly obtained court documents by People, Costner has been accused of not being completely honest about delivering all of his financial records.

Baumgartner reportedly requested further financial assistance apart from the monetary funds she’s already been bestowed with on account of child support. As per an order filed in California’s Superior Court on the 21st of August 2023, Baumgartner’s attorney has urged the court to ‘compel’ Costner to “produce documents related to his business dealings”

#universalis: 💔 #KevinCostner and #ChristineBaumgartner's drama continues as she accuses him of hiding financial records. She claims he withheld documents and earned $20 million without her knowledge. Despite her request for more, she received $129,000 monthly child support and… pic.twitter.com/THv6rJmymI — كوليس (@Coulissemag) August 24, 2023

The attorney strongly claimed that the Oscar-winning actor has been “stonewalling” and is purposefully concealing information pertaining to the case. All this comes ahead of their child support hearing which is scheduled for the following week.

The documents obtained reveal the official statements made by the handbag designer’s lawyer. “[Kevin] has requested a multi-day evidentiary hearing on [Christine’s] request for child support, at which time the Court will receive evidence regarding [Kevin’s] gross cash flow available for support and anticipated future income. [Kevin] has also requested a trial to determine the validity of the parties ‘Premarital Agreement, the unconscionability of which will depend on an analysis of how the terms of that agreement compare to the parties’ present financial realities,”

In continuation, the lawyer proceeded to allegedly accuse Costner of the mentioned claims. “The Court will need to receive evidence regarding those circumstances to make its determination. However, [Christine] will be unable to present any evidence that [Kevin] has chosen to withhold from discovery.” Earlier, Baumgartner requested she be paid $248K monthly for child support until her three children were old enough to support themselves and become legal adults, per people.

Court documents from the ongoing divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have inadvertently confirmed that his contract with Yellowstone has officially ended ahead of his season 5 exit, meaning a return in future episodes seems unlikely. [Source - Insider] pic.twitter.com/z7V8o6rE2C — Just Westerns (@JustWesterns) July 11, 2023

To which Costner objected and stated his reason. Which was that he simply couldn’t ‘afford’ the amount given his annual income in 2022 was $20 Million. He expects to earn far less compared to last year's numbers. This was because his contract with Yellowstone was terminated - his primary source of income.

With respect to this newfound information, Baumgartner’s lawyers are now demanding data for the upcoming series, Horizon that is set to come out later this year. “This request seeks documents that are not relevant given the parties entered into a Premarital Agreement containing a limitation on spousal support and providing that all income earned during the marriage would be the separate property of the spouse earning the income and providing for no community property.”

Although the actor has been quite cooperative with all of his former flame’s requests including providing all necessary data. He has still not produced an ounce of information pertaining to Horizon. To this, Costner’s legal team concluded with a final response, “These documents have no bearing on Christine’s request for child support and her ability to calculate Kevin’s gross cash flow available for child support."

