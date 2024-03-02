Christina Aguilera Candidly Talks About Rarely Seen Son, Max, Says They Share Clothes From Her Wardrobe

Christina Aguilera offered a cute peek into her proud mama lifestyle, revealing a very cute thing she does with her teenage son. The 43-year-old singer appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where the host, 49, joined her in Vegas for a candid discussion on growing up in the spotlight, sexual wellbeing, and many other subjects.

The singer, who is mom to Max, 16, and Summer Rain, 9, opened up about her relationship with her son, to Hello! Magazine. Since Aguilera doesn't post about her son as frequently as her daughter does on social media, fans were very thrilled when she revealed more about him.

The proud mama shared, "He is highly intelligent and so smart." Aguilera shared, "He'll read me in a second [laughs]. We are like the same person in so many ways. Which can make us sometimes get into [these] really interesting intellectual debates and arguments about why things are the way they are and what makes this artist better than this."

The Hurt singer continued by saying that, like his mother, he had grown to enjoy fashion and that they both loved music, often going to concerts by artists like Travis Scott and Doja Cat. "So now all of a sudden, he's going in my wardrobe, and seeing my Chrome Hearts, and he's like 'This is sick!' He's starting to appreciate what I've got, my sunnies."

When Barrymore asked whether Aguilera lets her son borrow her clothes, she responded, "A hundred percent!" The talk show host then gushed about how much fun it was to share clothing with her girls, but Aguilera countered, "With permission! Don't steal my chains and then not tell me. You have to ask because that's just manners and basic [courtesy]!"

📷Christina Aguilera with her oldest son, Max (2009) pic.twitter.com/yu94TFee8A — 📁 (@xtina_archive) July 1, 2023

Aguilera talked about embracing Las Vegas with her two kids, and how they are growing up to be amazing individuals. Speaking of her daughter, whom she called a "kindred spirit," the mother of two said, "She knows I get nervous before shows and she'll take my hand, she's so proud, 'You're going to do great mama, you're going to do amazing. I just know it.' Like the little supportive mama bear to me."

Aguilera referred to her kids as "the center of my universe" to PEOPLE when she spoke to them in 2014 after welcoming Summer in August. "It's definitely not easy juggling work and motherhood, as being a parent is a full-time job within itself," she said.

"You just have to make it work for you. My life has so many different moving parts, but my kids are the center focal piece, and everything else shifts around them," she explained.

Even though it might be challenging to strike the correct balance between business and home life, Aguilera always returns to putting her kids' comfort first, she told PEOPLE in May 2019. "It's definitely not easy. I will openly say that," she said. "The key is truly making sure that they always feel safe and always feel connected."