Chris Sununu Slams Trump, Urges Everyone to Be ‘Concerned’ About His Presidential Immunity Argument

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu aimed at former President Donald Trump, saying his claims of presidential immunity are absolutely scary.

When asked whether he believes a president should have absolute immunity, "even for things that cross the line," Sununu criticized Trump and said, "Of course not," adding that "everyone should be concerned" by the former president's viewpoint, per The Hill. He voiced his objection on NBC's Meet the Press. For the past few weeks, Trump has been maintaining that a president ought to have unrestricted immunity.

Over the weekend, at a rally in New Hampshire, Trump commented that the “president can act and do what he feels and what his group of advisors feel is the absolute right thing.”

“The amazing thing about that clip is he was dead serious. He wasn’t even making one of his ridiculous jokes. He was dead serious about that,” Sununu reacted. “And that should give everybody — I don’t care what political party you’re from, whether you’re an extreme conservative or a socialist liberal — everybody should be concerned with that type of mentality going into the White House.”

Trump and his legal team have maintained repeatedly that he is entitled to presidential immunity for his activities during and before the uprising on January 6. In the federal election subversion case brought against him by special prosecutor Jack Smith, the former president is charged with four felonies due to claims that he was part of a scheme to defraud the United States and spearheaded an effort to prevent President Biden's votes from being certified on January 6, 2021.

This GOP primary in Sununu's New Hampshire is sure to draw a lot of attention. According to a polling index kept up to date by Decision Desk HQ and The Hill, Trump leads Haley in the Granite State by 11.1 points.

Trump trashes Chris Sununu in New Hampshire: "The most overrated governor ... I was never a fan of his ... why does he allow Democrats to vote in the Republican primary? ... it's ridiculous" pic.twitter.com/c0tPZYtGco — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2024

Although Sununu has backed Republican Nikki Haley for president, he had previously stated earlier this month that he would back the winner, even if it turned out to be Trump as a hypothetical felon with a criminal record. NBC anchor Kristen Welker also questioned Sununu about how he could back a candidate who he had previously stated he thought had a hand in the Capitol uprising on January 6, 2021.

As he has done in previous weeks, Sununu reiterated his allegation that "no one's thinking about the general election" and urged people to make sure Trump isn't chosen as the GOP nominee. “We’re here in New Hampshire in the first nation primary,” he said, urging people to vote and beat Trump “at the ballot box.”

Sununu on Trump's rally last night in New Hampshire: "It wasn't even that big of a rally. The guy had to curtain off half of the stadium so it didn't look empty, and then flies out of here." pic.twitter.com/9DZqFDYVMC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2024

Welker questioned the governor on how he could support Trump, pointing to Sununu's vow of support for the ultimate Republican nominee. “Look, at the end of the day, I think most Republicans are going to get behind the Republican nominee,” Sununu responded. “I’m hoping that it’s Nikki Haley. This is how bad Joe Biden is. Six months ago Trump couldn’t beat Biden. This is how bad Joe Biden is.”

