Chris Hemsworth Calls Himself a 'Massive Fanboy' and the 'President' of Ed Sheeran's Fan Club

Chris Hemsworth recently called himself a "borderline stalker fan" of Ed Sheeran, with whom the Marvel actor shares amazing camaraderie. "Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker... mostly Ed says that actually. I am the president of the fan club, I hope," Hemsworth joked in his latest Instagram post.

Calling himself a "massive fanboy" of Sheeran's, the Extraction 2 actor ended up attending the Thinking Out Loud singer's live concert in New Jersey, reports ET Online. “Honestly, I was going to blame it on my kids and say my kids wanted me to come, but they’re not even here, so. I’m a fan. I saw him twice back home when he played in Australia, and we flew into New York yesterday. I’d like to say it was for this premiere but it was for Ed Sheeran," Hemsworth said. The Bad Habits singer's show at MetLife garnered 89,000 attendees and broke the venue's previous attendance record set by Taylor Swift last month, reports CBS News.

Hemsworth shared the iconic moment of meeting Sheeran and also posted some backstage fun on his Instagram with the caption, "Saw Ed Sheeran for the 3rd time this year. Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker... mostly Ed says that actually, but hey I’m just a really supportive mate. Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ!" In the Instagram clip, the talented singer-songwriter can also be seen interacting with Matt Damon and Gordon Ramsey.

This is not the first time the close pals are supporting each other on social media. In February, the Thor actor shared a promotional post urging his followers to buy tickets to Sheeran's concert. He captioned the post, "If your haven’t caught @teddysphotos in concert book a ticket asap. And if you have seen him then book some more and see him again! the guys incredible and just gets better and better."

The duo also posted an amusing video of Hemsworth swapping Thor's famed hammer Mjolnir with one of Sheeran's guitars at one of the shows in Brisbane, Australia. Hemsworth captioned the video, "Just an instrumental trade off between two blokes. Ed Sheeran I’ll make this guitar sing like no other and you swing that hammer with all your soul. Love you brother!" In the video Sheeran jokes, “I think we should trade professions because I think I’d make a better Thor,” while Hemsworth strums Sheeran’s guitar and agrees: "You hold that better than me."

The high-octane action flick Extraction 2 premiered on Netflix on June 16. Speaking about his experience to People, Hemsworth said, “Initially when director Sam Hargrave pitched it to me, I was kind of shaking my head going, ‘Hang on, hang on, how is this even possible?’ And then the excitement kicks in. On the day it's like being a kid, it's like being involved in the most crazy sporting experience you've ever been a part of."

