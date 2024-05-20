Chris Hemsworth Broke One Very Big Rule at the Met Gala, His Fans Clamour to Support Him

Chris Hemsworth has admitted to breaking the Met Gala's golden rule at this year's event and taking 'heaps of selfies' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, as he debuted on the red carpet of the annual event with his wife and actor Elsa Pataky. "Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies on my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one,'" he said as he confessed his little 'crime,' according to E News! Hemsworth donned a three-piece cream-colored Tom Ford suit, while his wife, the Fast X actress aged 47, wore a long-sleeved golden gown, complete with a crown, also designed by Ford.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

At the 2024 Met Gala, guests celebrated the Costume Institute's latest exhibition theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with the official dress code set as The Garden of Time. Nevertheless, several celebrities at this year's gala flouted the rules by taking selfies and posting them on social media. From Cardi B to actor Ayo Edebiri, and even Lizzo, who shared a bathroom video on TikTok dancing alongside Stella McCartney, fans flooded the posts with praise for their defiance of the 'no-phone policy.'

The Met Gala is one of the most eagerly awaited fashion events each year, with attendees receiving exclusive invitations personally extended by Anna Wintour, Vogue magazine's editor-in-chief and the gala's organizer. According to Vogue, the annual Met Gala, dedicated to supporting the Costume Institute, upholds a strict 'no-phone policy,' and attendees are prohibited from posting images on social media during the event. Despite this rule, the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU) star isn't the first to disregard it.

Hemsworth expressed his enthusiasm for attending 'any sort of big awards shows' or events, emphasizing how 'new and exciting' it feels for him and Pataky, considering they reside in Australia. Speaking about his wife, as reported by People, the actor shared, "My wife and I, we live in Australia. So any sort of big awards show, we haven't become jaded because it's still new and exciting. And this in particular, eclectic group of people, different than the normal crowd of, you know, film award shows we've been doing… sports people, musicians, artists, so we had a really fun night."

