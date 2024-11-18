Chris Cuomo Stuns Everyone After Revealing He Didn’t Vote for Harris or Trump: "I Voted For..."

Chris Cuomo, host of NewsNation, shocked everyone on the PBD Podcast by revealing that he wrote his brother Andrew Cuomo's name for president rather than choosing Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. "I probably shouldn't tell you, but I can tell you who I voted for." To support his argument, Chris simply gave host Patrick Bet-David a photo of his ballot. "I voted for my brother. I wrote him in." He quickly added with a chuckle, "He didn't win, by the way."

The sudden admission completely took Bet-David by surprise. He appeared puzzled and repeatedly inquired as to whether Chris was being serious or joking. While displaying the photo evidence on his phone, the 54-year-old journalist cautiously noted, "I think it might've been illegal that I took a picture, so let's just pretend it didn't happen." In response to a question regarding his brother's reaction to the write-in vote, Chris stated that Andrew didn't appear to be bothered at all. Chris disclosed that Andrew had actually voted for Harris himself so it didn't really surprise him. "He just was like... yeah. That's what he says about most things. He had other things he wanted to talk about," as per The Daily Mail.

Chris Cuomo reveals that he voted for his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo:



“I voted for my brother. I wrote him in… My feeling is this: America can do better than these two candidates.” pic.twitter.com/qVbivbFOVn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 13, 2024

The former CNN anchor didn't mince words about his dissatisfaction with the major candidates. "I just believe that the choices are beneath the standard of American leadership," he stated firmly. "I think we have way better people to pick from." Despite not supporting Trump, Chris acknowledged the significance of his following. "I think that the movement behind Trump is very real, it's been disrespected and I think that's problematic for America," he observed. He also talked about how the Democratic Party handled Harris’ nomination and said there were a lot of "misgivings" and issues with how the whole process went down.

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend a screening of "RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festiva at SVA Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City. (Image Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

This comes at a somewhat intriguing time because Andrew recently criticized the Democratic Party's tactics in an article for the Daily Beast. "Forcing Biden out of office appeared to be a palace coup. The party bosses' installation of Harris without a primary was additionally offensive," the former governor wrote. "People choose their leaders and elections matter." In his article, Andrew didn't hold back in his criticism of the Democratic Party's strategic missteps. He warned that Democrats "will keep losing if they don't learn" from their mistakes, particularly highlighting what he perceived as the party's failure to understand the importance of democratic processes.

FACT #1: Governor Cuomo admitted to - and apologized for - making inappropriate, sexually-suggestive comments to a subordinate employee.



FACT #2: This constitutes sexual harassment under the law in the State of New York. — Andrew Gounardes (@agounardes) March 12, 2021

Over the past few years, both Cuomo brothers have had significant career setbacks. In 2021, Andrew was forced to resign as governor of New York due to allegations of sexual harassment, which were later confirmed by a Department of Justice inquiry. After defending his brother during the controversy, Chris was fired from CNN; however, he has since secured a position at NewsNation.