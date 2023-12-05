In a recent interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie revealed that while he may be accustomed to dealing with insults, his children find it particularly irksome when former President Donald Trump refers to him as a 'fat pig.' “My children hate it. Especially because [we’ve] been friends with Donald Trump for over 20 years,” Christie expressed, highlighting the personal nature of the insult, as per HuffPost.

Chris Christie on Trump attacking him as a "fat pig" -- "My children hate it. Especially because we're been friends with Donald Trump for over 20 years ... we've been to his home a number of times ... it just shows you he's lost it." pic.twitter.com/aul0deYAbf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2023

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Is 'Going Straight to Hell' For His 'Jesus and God Keeping Score' Comment

Besides, this isn't the first time Trump has used such language, with sly references to Christie's weight being peppered throughout various speeches and interactions. Despite their longstanding friendship, Christie's current presidential campaign, seemingly aimed at preventing Trump's reelection, has strained their relationship. Christie has not shied away from criticizing Trump, accusing him of encouraging antisemitism, labeling him a 'coward' for not visiting Israel, and admonishing him for making 'ridiculous comments' about Meghan Markle, as per the same HuffPost report.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

On the political front, Christie's attempt to secure the GOP nomination faces significant challenges. According to RealClearPolitics polling, Trump maintains a commanding lead with 61.1% support, while Christie lags far behind at just 2.5% among Republicans. The uphill battle becomes evident as Christie faces resistance within his party, with Trump's popularity overshadowing his efforts.

You have to laugh at Trump for calling Chris Christie a fat pig. Has he looked in the mirror lately. — John (@JeffAda73975733) November 27, 2023

Also Read: Trump Claims He Would Win The Blue States if ‘Jesus and God’ Came Down to Keep Score of Elections

The start of this personal attack on the former NJ governor dated back to earlier this year when Trump mocked Christie's weight during a speech in New Hampshire, playfully cautioning the audience not to call him a 'fat pig,' as per NBC News. The former President took a jab at Christie's eating habits, reinforcing the personal nature of their public exchanges. In response, Christie, who currently shares the second-place spot in New Hampshire polls with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, dismissed Trump's insult as typical behavior. "He's such a hot mess," Christie remarked, emphasizing his 22-year-long association with Trump.

Well, if it make Christie feel any better, I'm sure Trump has been calling him fat for all those 20 years. — Darius Singpurwalla (@dsingpurwalla1) December 4, 2023

Also Read: Trump Mocks DeSantis' Debate Against Newsom in a New Dubbed Video: 'Battle of Loserville'

Despite the insults, Christie remains unfazed, suggesting that Trump's remarks are a diversion from more substantial issues. In particular, Christie pointed to Trump's references to other political figures—such as when he called Nikki Haley a 'birdbrain'—as evidence that Trump may have 'lost it.' Looking ahead, Christie predicted that Trump would face conviction in his January 6 trial, speculating that this could end Trump's bid even if he secures the Republican Party's nomination. The reality, however, as per current polling, indicates Trump is leading by double digits, making Christie's path to the nomination increasingly improbable.

The Christie’s were totally fine with being friends with a man who calls people pigs, fat, attacking women for bleeding from their whatever. They just don’t like it when he turns it on them. Such moral integrity. — Whatever X (@Not_this_mom) December 4, 2023

As the political drama unfolds, Christie maintains a defiant stance against Trump's attacks. In a Fox News interview in June, Christie responded to Trump's weight-related comments with a quip, questioning Trump's physical attributes. Despite the ongoing exchange of insults, Christie remains focused on challenging Trump's narrative, emphasizing the broader issues facing the nation.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Slammed by Commissioner as He Attempts to ‘Sow Doubt’, Asks Voters to ‘Guard Votes’ in Philly

Donald Trump Lashes Out At ‘Crazy’ Liz Cheney, Vehemently Denies 'Depression' Claims