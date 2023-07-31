Chris Christie Slams Trump and Allies Over New Obstruction Charges: “Corleones With No Experience”

In a scathing critique, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie likened former President Donald Trump and his allies to the infamous Corleone crime family from The Godfather series, though he pointed out their lack of experience in such matters. Christie's comments came in response to the recent charges filed by special counsel Jack Smith against Trump, alleging that the former president ordered the destruction of surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate per reports of USA Today.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Swensen

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, July 30, Christie, a former federal prosecutor, did not mince his words as he accused Trump saying, "It’s pretty brazen. These guys were acting like the Corleones with no experience." He particularly targeted the former president, along with his valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos De Oliveira, who allegedly attempted to delete the surveillance video after investigators issued a subpoena for the footage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Riccardo Savi

Christie drew parallels between Nauta and Fredo Corleone, the prosecutor said, "The day after a grand jury subpoena is served, which includes the surveillance tapes, they go down to Mar-a-Lago and Walt Nauta appears to be the Fredo of this family. They send him to go down there, and they sent him to go and delete it." The former governor described this move as "bad stuff" and further commented, "This was the withholding of confidential classified information from the government after 18 months of asking Donald Trump to return it voluntarily."

The severity of Trump's legal troubles has not escaped Christie's scrutiny, and unlike most of his fellow opponents in the 2024 Republican presidential primary field, the former governor has not shied away from criticizing Trump for his multiple indictments. Christie has openly argued saying, "This is not what a former president should be doing and it’s certainly not something that someone who wants to be president should be doing."

In the wake of the charges against Trump, some potential candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination have expressed differing views on whether the former president should be pardoned if convicted. Christie, however, has stated that he would not be inclined to pardon Trump if he wins the presidency and is eventually convicted. This bold stance sets him apart from other contenders like biotechnology entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who have voiced support for considering a pardon for Trump. Christie's vocal opposition to Trump's actions and legal cases highlights the deep divisions within the Republican Party as the 2024 presidential race approaches. While some in the party remain loyal to the former president, others, like Christie, are challenging his suitability for the highest office in the country due to the ongoing legal controversies.

