Chris Christie Says ‘Control Freak’ Donald Trump Fears Going to Jail Amid Legal Troubles: “He’s Scared”

Chris Christie, a GOP presidential candidate, recently criticized former president Donald Trump, accusing him of being a "control freak." In a recent interview with The New York Times, published on Saturday, Christie launched a pointed attack on Trump, suggesting that Trump is displaying fear in response to his ongoing legal challenges and the potential of facing jail time.

As one of the contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in the upcoming 2024 election, Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, has positioned himself as a prominent challenger to Trump. Despite "helping prep" Trump for the 2016 elections, Christie has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the former president among the Republican candidates.

According to News Week, Christie has strongly criticized Trump amidst the legal challenges the former president is currently facing. Trump was indicted last month by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over allegations of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Additionally, he has previously been indicted in a case related to alleged campaign finance violations during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in both cases. Despite these legal troubles, Trump remains the leading contender for the party's presidential nomination.

In his interview with The New York Times, Christie was questioned about Trump's mental state in light of his ongoing legal challenges. While Trump has publicly asserted his innocence and expressed confidence in being exonerated, several of his former allies, including his former Chief of Staff John Kelly and others, have hinted that he may be experiencing more fear than he outwardly portrays.

"He’s scared. Look, a guy like him, the last place you ever want to be in life is in jail because you give up all control, and he’s a complete control freak. Trump is playing checkers, not chess," Christie told the outlet.

As per HuffPost, in recently disclosed audio, Trump can be heard boasting about retaining classified documents even after his tenure in the White House, despite being aware of their classified status. The former president has since asserted that these comments were merely an act of "bravado," implying that he intentionally fabricated the statement to give the impression that he possessed those documents. According to Christie, there is a particular motive behind Trump's decision to make such a claim. "For Donald Trump, it is better to be called a liar than to go to jail. If what it buys him is a get-out-of-jail-free card, he’ll take that trade every day," the former New Jersey Governor said.

Furthermore, Christie expressed his belief that, driven by his "ego," Trump will eventually participate in the GOP debates, despite previously declaring that he would not take part in the upcoming debate hosted by Fox News for Republican presidential candidates, reports News Week. Christie cited Trump's reasoning for skipping the debate as his perception that it primarily serves to promote his chief rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. "I think that he'll show up at the debates because his ego won't permit him not to; he can't have a big TV show that he's not on. He's on Truth Social going bonkers, and no one's paying attention? He won't deal well with that," Christie said.

According to HuffPost, Christie was among the early high-profile Republicans to publicly endorse Trump during the 2016 election. Throughout Trump's presidency, Christie remained a loyal member of his inner circle, despite contracting COVID-19 while assisting Trump in debate preparation for the 2020 election. Christie endured a week-long stay in the intensive care unit due to the infection. However, in recent years, Christie's criticism of the former president has grown, even as Trump maintains a strong position as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

