Chris Christie, who is now polling at the bottom of the Republican primary field, is taking pride in his 6% performance in the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa. The former New Jersey governor has garnered support from 80,000 contributors, which is required to qualify for the fourth Republican presidential debate in December. As reported by the Daily Mail, after RealClearPolitics national polls showed Christie at 2.4%, he joked to Fox News presenter Sandra Smith that he should 'just drop out' of the campaign.

Chris Christie: “Nikki Haley said the other night, ‘he's the right president for the right time.’ Well, I don't know that somebody got indicted four times based upon their conduct in office turns out to have been the right president for the right time.” pic.twitter.com/TyQpIT9m5F — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) November 15, 2023

When asked about his performance in national surveys, Christie replied, "I don't care where I am in national polling. It doesn't matter, we don't have a national primary, Sandra. If we had a national primary I would be in desperate, horrible straits – but we don't. We have primaries state by state."

It's worth noting that recent data from RealClearPolitics for the presidential race shows former president Donald Trump with 58.1%, Ron DeSantis with 14.8%, Nikki Haley with 9.1%, Vivek Ramaswamy with 4.9%, Tim Scott with 2.6%, and Christie with 2.5%.

Chris Christie gets testy when Fox News asks him about his standing in RealClearPolitics national polls. (He is 55+ points behind Trump.) Says important thing is state polls, particularly New Hampshire. 'If we had a national primary, I'd be in desperate, horrible straits.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 15, 2023

Smith, after describing the recent survey data, further asked, "What's your strategy?" to which Christie replied, "Well, geez, I guess, from that, I should just drop out. I mean, the RealClearPolitics average is not worth anything. We don't have a national primary. If you look at what's going on in New Hampshire, I'm in double digits, as is Ambassador Haley. And Donald Trump is below, well below 50 percent in those places. And so, look, we don't have a national primary. I don't know why you guys continue to put up the RealClearPolitics average of national polls."

Chris Christie on Trump:



"He's not fit to be president of the United States. He's unfit by his own conduct.



And come to this Spring, he'll be convicted by a Jury here in Washington. And you know who's going to convict him? Mark Meadows" pic.twitter.com/1T4NfecIF8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 16, 2023

Christie further added, "In Iowa right now, I'm at 6 percent. By the way, I haven't spent one hour in Iowa since the beginning of this campaign. Eight years ago, I got 1—I got 2%. So the fact is that this is going to be run state-by-state. I am solidly in every poll in either second or third place in New Hampshire, in both instances ahead of Governor DeSantis and, in some instances, ahead of Governor Haley. Some, I'm behind her."

The GOP candidate also commented on Trump, "Well, I don't know that somebody who got indicted four times based upon their conduct in office turns out to have been the right president for the right time. And I look at the way they cuddle up to Donald Trump. Well, good. If you're content with second place, then don't take on the front-runner."

As reported by NBC News, Christie's campaign claims that his message strikes a chord with the public. They told the outlet, "Coming off the heels of Christie’s strong performance at the third debate last week, we’ve seen the best week since he announced, bringing in thousands of new donors in just the few days since... Christie is the only candidate with the courage to consistently tell the hard truths about Donald Trump and make the case for the serious leadership needed for these serious times."

#ChrisChristie has a message to deliver. #ChrisChristie is a typical American guy, so expect the street to side with him as time goes on😉. He speaks to the street using a simple language & never reads anything. But, what're his chances with the current polls so low? https://t.co/Dl4CugHo8d — KnowbelolivA (@knowbeloliv) November 10, 2023

According to the Republican National Committee's polling standards, Christie still has to meet certain standards to participate in the fourth debate. Two nationwide surveys, or one national poll and two early primary state polls, must show at least 6% support for a candidate to be officially nominated.

