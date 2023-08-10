Chris Christie Challenges Trump to Make Weight-Related Jokes on His Face: "If You Had Guts"

In an unexpected turn of events, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has been relentless in his criticisms of his longtime ally, Donald Trump, over the past couple of months. Despite their once close relationship, the two are now decidedly at odds, and Trump's response to Christie's criticisms has been nothing short of sarcastic jabs about his weight. Christie has charged his statement with a challenge for the former President of the States.

During a recent rally in New Hampshire, Trump couldn't resist the urge to make yet another weight-related joke at Christie's expense, per Mediaite. The rally itself was already characterized as chaotic, even by Trump's standards. Addressing the crowd, he singled out Christie among the many individuals who were once part of his team but now harbor animosity towards him. "He's eating right now, he can't be bothered," Trump quipped, prompting a raucous reaction from his supporters.

Amid the laughter, Trump added, "Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. That’s very disrespectful. Don’t call him. See, I’m, I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t, you can’t do that. So now, because you’re not allowed to do that, and therefore we’re not gonna do it, ok? We want to be very civil, right?" This incident was met with Christie's swift response. Taking to Twitter, he shared the video with a pointed caption, "If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face."

The context surrounding this exchange is further complicated by Trump's declaration that he will not participate in the upcoming GOP primary debates. While he claims this decision is rooted in his commanding position in the polls, speculation abounds that he seeks to avoid being criticized by his rivals. Interestingly, few of his fellow contenders have taken a strong stance against him, with even Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, opting for mild criticisms.

The standout in this scenario is undoubtedly Chris Christie, who has displayed an uncharacteristic willingness to openly challenge Trump. This has raised questions about the dynamics of their personal history and shared insights that Christie possesses. As political analysts ponder the potential impact of Christie's audacious approach, the prospect of him spending an entire debate railing against Trump remains intriguing.

Such a scenario could undoubtedly rattle Trump, especially considering Christie's deep understanding of his former friend's strengths and vulnerabilities. Previously, Christie addressed Trump as an "angry old man" and "self-centered" according to Uproxx. The ongoing feud between Chris Christie and Donald Trump serves as a testament to the complexities of political alliances and personal loyalties. As both figures continue to play their roles in the political arena, the tension between their history and their current differences remains a captivating element in the ever-evolving landscape of American politics.

