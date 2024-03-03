Chiefs’ Coach Says Travis Kelce Has Significantly Changed Since He Began Dating Taylor Swift

In the world of sports, relationships often extend beyond the boundaries of teams and players, impacting dynamics both on and off the field. One such relationship that has grabbed attention is that of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with the Kansas City Chiefs defensive back's coach shedding light on how Swift’s presence has positively impacted his player and the team as a whole. Dave Meritt, the experienced coach for the Chiefs, recently shared insights on The Sports Shop Podcast with Reese & K-Mac, highlighted how Swift’s relationship with Kelce brought about a noticeable change: “She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t in a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me."

As per Page Six, Merrit’s remarks highlight Swift’s impact beyond the realm of celebrity gossip, showcasing her as a supportive partner who played a role in Kelce’s personal growth and happiness. Despite initial skepticism and criticism from some quarters regarding Swift’s presence at Chiefs games, Merritt insinuated the inclusive nature of the team’s attitude towards her.

“Travis walked in a different man”



He exclaimed, “She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it. But upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what it was that we were trying to do. Because there were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on TV, that you know what, you're part of our family because you're now with Travis, so, therefore, you're our little sister or you're whatever it may be, you're part of the family."

As per ET, Merritt’s comments resonated with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who shared insights into his longstanding acquaintance with Swift and her family. Reid revealed, "I actually knew her and her family before Trav did. They're from Pennsylvania, and her dad was an Eagles fan — a football fan, really — I believe he played at Delaware, so he gets the game. He understands. And she's got a great mom, and they’re very close that way. I had nothing to do with it, but I think she mentioned [it] to him when they met. She goes, 'I know your coach,' and he kind of went, 'What coach?' And she goes, 'Coach Reid and his wife,' and Trav went, 'Oh no, that's not what I wanted to hear.' But listen, it was all good. They're good people, both of them. I'm happy that they're happy. Really."

Reid further continued, "I was just happy that they were both happy. Trav never let it be an issue, she never made it an issue. I think she really enjoyed herself watching the games and not having to have the spotlight on her. She was able to get in there, and Trav was the guy and she enjoyed that part, not having to be the star of the game. She could just hang out up there and enjoy Brittany [Mahomes] and the crew. I thought it was all positive, a very positive thing." Through Merritt and Reid's perspectives, Swift emerges as a positive influence who brought joy and unity to the Chiefs' locker room, transcending the boundaries of fame and fortune.