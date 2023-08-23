Chicago Woman, 41, Arrested For Sending Death Threats to Donald Trump And Son Barron

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, a 41-year-old resident of Chicago, was arrested on Monday by federal agents for sending out virtual threats to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Fiorenza has been accused of sending out several emails threatening to shoot Trump and his 17-year-old son Barron. She has been charged with transmitting threats to kill or injure, as per the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago. ABC News reports that Fiorenza sent out an email on May 21 to the headmaster of an educational institution in Palm Beach, Florida, stating, "I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. and Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!" Trump's main residence is situated in the Palm Beach area of Florida.

The Plainfield resident wrote another threatening email on June 5, stating that she would "slam a bullet" into Barron Trump "with his father In Self Defense!," as per the affidavit submitted by a U.S. Secret Service agent. Fiorenza resides in Plainfield, Illinois, a southwest Chicago suburb, and neither the headmaster nor the school from which the emails were allegedly sent were named in the official charging documents. No attorney has been listed so far for the accused, and Fiorenza's case will most likely be transferred to the district court in Florida after the initial hearing set to take place on Wednesday. She has already faced grueling interrogation by federal agents at the agency’s Chicago field on June 14.

As per CBS News, Fiorenza had maintained a public Facebook page that contained several objectionable anti-Trump posts, including a picture of an effigy of Trump hanging from a tree and various references to alleged pedophile rings and the well-claimed secret society, the Illuminati. Fiorenza referred to herself as a former social studies teacher at Chicago Public School on her Facebook page. CPS refused to confirm her as a teacher but instead stated that she had been a district employee from Sept. 22, 2019, until she was fired from the job on Aug. 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Fulton County Jail, where Trump and his 18 co-defendants are expected to turn themselves in before the Friday noon deadline set by District Attorney Fani Willis in the indictment case. As per Atlanta News First, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office revealed that the booking process is set to happen at the Rice Street jail for all of the 19 defendants charged with overthrowing the 2020 election. "We’ve already got a national spotlight on the jail. It’s going to increase, but maybe, just maybe, that’s what we need," said Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Fulton County commissioner. "The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning," a sheriff’s office spokesperson said while briefing the media.

