True Thompson and Chicago West Pay Adorable Tribute to Moms Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's kid True and Chicago West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, paid sweet and cheeky homage to their moms. Khloe posted photographs of the 5-year-olds on Instagram on July 21. The girls were dressed in all black and wore T-shirts with photo collages of their moms. In the caption of her Instagram image, the Good American entrepreneur said, "They think this t-shirt thing is funny."

Chicago wore pink cargo pants with a pair of matching sunglasses, while True wore black shorts with her top. Both displayed fake tattoos. Mindy Kaling, an actress, said, "Omg, the cuteness." They are two of the "triplets" in the Kardashian-Jenner family, the other being Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, who are the same age, as reported by EOnline.

In the recent and last episode of season 3 of The Kardashians, a sorrowful moment occurs when they learn that Tristan Thompson's mother has passed away. Kris, Kim, and Khloe go to Toronto to show their support for Tristan during the funeral. Kylie discusses officially altering her son's name, and Kourtney talks about how she handled criticism of her Boohoo partnership.

Kris Jenner is in tears because she can't even begin to fathom how her daughter Khloe's baby's father must feel. She says, "All of a sudden, you’re stripped of the caretaker that you had your whole life." In the video, Khloe Kardashian reveals that Tristan was sobbing on the phone as he tried to inform her that his mother was no longer with him.

Tristan's mother died on January 5, 2023, and he paid her a touching farewell on Instagram a month later. He let everyone know how devastated he was by the news. He wrote, "My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God's warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way.”

According to RollingStone, Kourtney Kardashian also addresses the criticism she's gotten for her work with Boohoo. She claims that she wasn't expecting to be asked to be the brand's sustainability ambassador, and that she brought up the idea that everyone has some level of responsibility for sustainability at a meeting. A vocal fanbase took to social media to accuse the Kardashians of greenwashing in Season 3.

Kylie has started the formal process of altering her son's name, she informs her pal. In February 2022, she gave birth to a son, whom she and Travis Scott named Wolf Jacques. But she formally changed his name to Aire Webster in June 2023. She shared the reasoning for her choice in a one-on-one chat. She talks about how she felt "pressure to choose a name" since she and Travis had to sign the birth certificate or register him without a name or social security number.

