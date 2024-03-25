Check Out This Year's Exciting Star-Studded Pregnancy Line-Up

Stars Growing Their Families This Year

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noah Graham

Celebrities who are expecting now occupy a unique cultural zone when it comes to revealing their baby bumps. With a double revelation that this would be Jenna Dewan's last pregnancy announcement, the news marked the beginning of a new year filled with pregnant celebrities. These celebrities who revealed their pregnancy in 2024 range from families growing their already sizable brood to first-time mothers causing a stir in the headlines. To see all the celebrities that revealed their pregnancy in 2024, scroll down.

1. Albie Manzo and Chelsea DeMonaco

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Albie Manzo, the oldest son of Caroline Manzo, and his spouse Chelsea Manzo revealed their first child's impending arrival on Monday. They shared on Instagram, "The best is yet to come, Can’t wait to meet you little love. Baby Manzo coming September 2024." Four months after the soon-to-be parents' extravagant Italian wedding, the pregnancy news was made public. Albie and Chelsea began dating in 2019. In December of 2019, Albie shared a selfie of himself and Chelsea in New York City for the holidays, revealing their relationship to the world. Albie proposed in April 2023, after four years of courtship.

2. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker are expecting their first child together. At the 2024 Oscars, which were held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the actress made her baby bump debut. Hudgens, 35, accessorized her belly with a stunning black gown and had her hair down her back in a high ponytail. In December, she married her baseball star lover in a very secret wedding in Tulum, Mexico. One user commented on X, "congratulations to vanessa hudgens for her pregnancy, although she has always been a mother to me for this song alone."

3. Lala Kent

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The cast member of Vanderpump Rules announced her joyous pregnancy on March 3. During the Vanderpump Rules After Show, the Lala Kent revealed the precise date of her second child's birth: September 1, 2024. As per Bravo TV, She began, "We're bumping, and expecting a baby in September," and then she explained why her due date is very important to her. Lala said, "My due date is September 1, which is wild because I'm September 2," referring to the proximity of the baby's due date to her birthday.

4. Alexander and Lauren Ludwig

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Lauren

The good news was announced by the 31-year-old actor of Vikings and Heels and his spouse on Thursday afternoon, March 14, in a joint Instagram post. In the picture, Alexander is seen standing next to Lauren, who is carrying their first child, daughter Leni, in one hand while holding the camera in the other. Less than a year after Leni's birth in April 2023, Alexander and Lauren announced the news of their second child. The pair said that they had eloped at the beginning of 2021 and regretted having lost three pregnancies in the past.

5. Grant Gustin and Andrea ‘LA’ Thoma

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

Grant Gustin and his spouse LA Thoma are expecting their second child together. The actor, 34, and his 35-year-old wife, LA, have recently revealed that they are expecting their second child. In the post LA, real name Andrea, shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bulge and receiving hugs from her spouse and their two-year-old daughter, Juniper. The caption read, "Shaping up to be an exciting year." A picture of Juniper sporting a T-shirt with the words 'In my big sister era was also included in the post.

6. Helene Yorke

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

The actress, who plays talent manager Brooke Dubeck in the popular comedy The Other Two on HBO Max, revealed her pregnancy and impending second child with husband Bary Dunn on Sunday via an Instagram post. A photo of Yorke, 38, with her baby bulge prominently shown in a brown form-fitting suit was captioned, "Bean #(2) dropping in June". In the photo, she was holding a piece of pizza and seemed very happy. After being married to Dunn in September 2021, Yorke and Dunn welcomed a boy as their first child in June 2022.

7. Michael Voltaggio

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Lauren

Celebrity chef Michael Voltaggio, 45, who won season 6 of Top Chef and is now a judge on Bobby's Triple Threat, announced on Instagram that he is having his third child—his first with 30-year-old wife Bria Vinaite. With his ex-wife Kerri Adams, Voltaggio is already a father to daughters Sophia and Olivia. He wrote in the caption of the post, "The rumors we started are true…she’s coming into the world June 2024." On the actress' 29th birthday in 2022, Voltaggio and Vinaite, who costarred in The Florida Project, exchanged vows.

8. Carolynn and Jeremy Shada

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

The former member of Julie and the Phantoms revealed on March 1st that his spouse is expecting their first child by releasing a new song called "3 (a little more)."At the time, Jeremy shared on Instagram story, "To my beautiful wife and sweet baby, you are my world." A few days back Carolynn posted a picture with her spouse along with the caption, "Just two crazy kids that fell in love and now those two crazy kids are having a baby! Happy anniversary my love! Each year gets better and better!"

9. Ayesha and Stephen Curry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

In addition to celebrating their 12-year wedding anniversary, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha revealed on Friday that they are expecting their fourth child. The inaugural digital edition of Sweet July Magazine, which features Ayesha Curry's skincare company, Sweet July Skin, featured her growing baby belly on the cover, shocking followers into learning that she is pregnant. The caption read, "@sweetjuly Magazine's first digital issue explores the gamut of our most cherished relationships. Introducing, The Village Issue, an appropriate theme for Founder Ayesha Curry who excitedly announces her growing family."

10. Lucy DeVito

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Lucy DeVito, the 40-year-old daughter of Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito, is expecting a child with her fiancé this summer. On February 24, Lucy made her baby bump debut at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. She strolled the red carpet with her mother, who was nominated for best movie ensemble along with the cast of Barbie. Three children, Lucy, Gracie, 38, and Jake, 36, are shared by Danny, 79, and Perlman, 75. After thirty years of marriage, the former couple split in 2012, but they are still close and have never filed for divorce.