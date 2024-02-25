Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline

Here's How the Relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Grew Over Time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance is reminiscent of a modern fairytale. It commenced with a chance encounter on a blind date in 2016 and reached its pinnacle with a grand royal wedding in 2018. However, their bond with Harry's family has become tense since they withdrew from their royal responsibilities. Harry's relationship with Prince William has deteriorated, and his interactions with King Charles were minimal during the coronation in May 2023. From their spontaneous first meeting to their significant life changes and beyond, here's a comprehensive overview of Harry and Markle's journey together.

1. Harry and Markle Met Through a Mutual Friend in 2016

Reportedly arranged by their mutual friend Misha Nonoo, Harry and Markle went on a blind date in July 2016, according to Vanity Fair. "We met for a drink, and then I think very quickly into that we said, 'Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again,'" Markle recalled. Following their initial meeting, Harry and Markle enjoyed a series of consecutive dates in London. However, Markle revealed in an interview that they kept their relationship private for approximately six months before it was revealed to the public.

2. The Couple's Last Outing Before Their Public Relationship and Relationship Rumors

The last public event Harry and Markle attended together before their relationship became public knowledge was a Halloween party, where they later unveiled previously unseen photos from the evening in their documentary series. Additionally, reports of their romance emerged just before Halloween in 2016. A close friend of the royal confirmed that he and Markle had been seeing each other for a few months by then, although neither had acknowledged their relationship publicly. Markle had also shared several photos on her Instagram since their first meeting, which seemed to subtly hint at their budding romance.

3. In 2017, the Duo Made Their First Public Appearance and Were Spotted at Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Markle showed her unwavering support for Harry on May 6, 2017, as she stood in the esteemed royal box at the Coworth Park Polo Club, watching him play in the Audi Polo Challenge, as detailed by US Weekly. This marked a significant milestone as it was the couple's first appearance together at a public event. Adding to their blossoming relationship, on May 20, 2017, Markle accompanied Harry to the exclusive evening reception following Pippa Middleton's wedding. Despite the considerable distance, Harry made the journey to London to pick up Markle, a round trip totaling about 90 minutes, showcasing his commitment to her and their relationship.

4. In 2017, the Pair Met the Queen and Later Got Engaged

According to PEOPLE, Harry and Markle had tea with the Queen on October 19, 2017. The meeting, lasting approximately an hour, saw them escorted to the property in station wagons with windows obscured from view. Subsequently, the couple announced their engagement on November 27, 2017. Clarence House said in a statement, "His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

5. In May 2018, Harry and Markle Got Married

During a candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Markle disclosed that she and Harry had a private wedding ceremony in their backyard three days before their official royal wedding. The Archbishop subsequently clarified that this backyard ceremony was not legally binding, emphasizing that their formal royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018, was the official union. It was during this ceremony that they were pronounced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with Markle being escorted down the aisle by King Charles.

6. Later in 2018, Harry and Markle Separated From William and Kate Middleton

Reports emerged in November 2018 indicating that Harry and Markle would be separating from their joint court with William and Kate’s Kensington Palace office. At the time, royal author Sally Bedell Smith said, "The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way. It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities. Meghan has very strong views on what she is interested in and that may be what Harry shares, but not what William and Kate share."

7. In May 2019, Harry and Markle Welcomed Their First Baby

The duo welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor on May 6, 2019. The Sussexes said in a statement at the time, "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives." Harry also said, "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine."

8. In October 2019, Markle Sued Associated Newspapers

Markle initiated legal proceedings against Associated Newspapers for publishing excerpts of a private and confidential letter she penned to her father. The letter, dispatched in August 2018 after her father's absence from her royal wedding, was intended to be a personal communication. Harry said, "Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son." Following her legal action, she won the lawsuit, prompting the Sussexes to sever all connections with numerous prominent U.K. tabloids in due course.

9. As 2020 Started, the Couple Stepped Down as Senior Royals

As per BBC reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex disclosed their decision in January 2020 to step back from their roles as senior royals and strive for financial independence. They also stated their intention to divide their time between the UK and North America. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the Sussexes said in a statement.

10. Interview With Winfrey, and Harry Expressing His Fear of Not Being Able to Protect Markle From the Media

During their highly anticipated interview with Winfrey, broadcasted on March 8, 2021, Harry and Markle revealed deeply personal experiences that shook the public. Markle bravely discussed her mental health battles, highlighting the lack of support she felt from The Firm. The couple also addressed the disturbing issue of racism. Moreover, in the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See, Harry continued his candid conversation with Winfrey. He shared the ongoing struggle to protect his wife from the relentless media and paparazzi, drawing parallels to the tragic fate of his late mother, Princess Diana.

11. Harry and Markle Welcome Their Daughter

Harry and Markle announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, born on June 4, 2021, through a statement from their representative. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement read. The rep also revealed, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

12. The Couple Attended Queen Elizabeth's Funeral and Reunited With William and Middleton

While attending the WellChild Awards in London, Harry and Markle were already in the U.K. when news broke of the Queen's passing at her Balmoral residence on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. At the time, Harry quickly traveled to Scotland alone, arriving shortly after the announcement of the monarch's death became public. On September 10, there was an unexpected public reunion at Windsor Castle with Middleton and William, as they all greeted well-wishers. Kensington Palace stated that the initiative came from William, emphasizing the significance of demonstrating unity during such a challenging period for the family.