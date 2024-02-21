Check Out Contrasting Styles of Taylor Swift's Ex, Joe Alwyn and Her Current Boyfriend, Travis Kelce

The spotlight is on Taylor Swift's love life yet again. Her former flame, Joe Alwyn, and new beau Travis Kelce take center stage. While both romanced the superstar songstress, their vibes are like chalk and cheese. Swift's taste in men is like her music - it evolves. But whether it's rockstars or English gents, she'll always sing a love song in the end.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Swift ended her relationship with Alwyn last year as she was leaving on her Eras Tour. She has dated Alwyn for around 6 years. Lately, Alwyn was seen sitting close to Zayn Malik. He was seen "reluctantly" striking a pose with Nicholas Hoult at the Loewe Men's Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show in Paris. Judi James noted that Alwyn and Kelce were very different from one another. She is a Body language expert. She stated, "Taylor Swift does not have a 'type' when it comes to her men." Compared to Kelce's commanding, on-screen persona, Alwyn came out as reticent and reserved, adopting a "guarded approach," as per Marca.

Their respective styles are also very different. James emphasized how differently they dressed, saying, "His wardrobe and Kelce's would look as far away from each other on the fashion spectrum as possible." James commended Alwyn for his calm temperament and subtle style, which allowed him to blend in with the world of high fashion even though he didn't want to court attention. The different egos of the actress and the Kansas City Chiefs star provide fascinating nuances to the story as Swift's romantic journey plays out in the spotlight. A fan on X, formerly Twitter, commented on two videos comparing the two men, saying, "Taylor isn't with Joe anymore because it's clear he doesn't enjoy public life. But, Trav jumped right into the fishbowl with Tay." "Travis is a confident sure of himself man, who isn't intimidated by Taylor's success," said someone else, and then said, "The other guy seems so annoying. He looks uncomfortable even with himself. And certainly not at all confident."

Joe Alwyn: an "actor" attending a fashion show in Paris

Travis Kelce: a "football player" arriving at his hotel

These videos are both from today.



Taylor isn't with Joe anymore because it's clear he doesn't enjoy public life.

But, Trav jumped right into the fishbowl with Tay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SR5fD0Rg2U — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) January 20, 2024

Speaking about another incident, Kelce doesn't seem to be in a rush to support his girlfriend Swift. He'll probably meet her this week before "The Eras Tour's" remaining Australian shows. On Sunday, Kelce, was seen having lunch with a pal at Rye, his favorite restaurant in Kansas City. According to exclusive Daily Mail images, he spent nearly an hour there before driving about in a Rolls Royce with the windows down and waving to supporters. But not everyone was ready to call Alwyn out. Some backed the actor, saying that Swift should move on and that there's no need to compare him. Another advocate for giving Alwyn the space he needs acknowledged that he might be going through a personal issue. While Swift revels in new love with Kelce, her ex Alwyn keeps busy with work. The men walk different paths, but both know life in the limelight.