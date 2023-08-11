Charlize Theron Celebrates Her 48th Birthday at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert With Daughters

Charlize Theron celebrated her 48th birthday in Style.

On Tuesday, through an Instagram update, the actress conveyed that she, along with her daughters, 7-year-old daughter, August, and 11-year-old Jackson, attended Taylor Swift's most recent performance of the 'Eras Tour'. It was all in commemoration of her 48th birthday. The mother of two posted a video excerpt from the event along with a corresponding caption, "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!! We had such a great f****** time." In the video snippet, the trio could be seen sharing laughter and smiles while joyfully dancing to Taylor Swift's song Shake It Off, which is part of her 2014 album 1989.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica)

August and Jackson were seen donning concert attire that featured Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' beige T-shirt and washed blue sweatshirt. Theron coordinated with her daughters' laid-back fashion by sporting an oversized white t-shirt, a blazer, jeans, and a brown hat, as reported by People Magazine. In the comment section, actress Michelle Monaghan extended her wishes to Theron, writing, “It was incredible!!!!! And yes! Happy Birthday!!!!!!” Actress Holland Taylor wrote, “Happy Birthday gorgeous girl,” while TV personality Piers Morgan penned, “😂😂This is great…”

Notable celebrity families that have turned Taylor Swift's tour into a much-awaited occasion include Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who brought along their 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn to one of the performances. Also in attendance was Max Greenfield, known for his role in New Girl. The actor, accompanied by his wife Tess Sanchez, and their two children, enjoyed Friday's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Greenfield (@iammaxgreenfield)

Meanwhile, the speculations among fans that Swift might choose her 8/9 concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as the platform to announce the re-recorded edition of 1989 turned out to be accurate. During the surprise song segment of the concert, precisely at 11:09 pm PT, Swift surprised the audience by disclosing her plan to re-release the 1989 album.

Swift said, "And so now, here we are on the last night of the US leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show. There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time," She continued, "And instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," as she spoke, she revealed the cover artwork and the release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version) on the large screen, right before captivating the audience with a performance of New Romantics, a beloved fan-favorite from the deluxe edition of her album, per People's Magazine.

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

Shortly thereafter, Swift's official social media profiles also disseminated the news. "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27." It added, "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 'From The Vault' tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!" she posted.

