Charlie Sheen found himself in a confrontation with his neighbor, Electra Schrock, who was arrested after the 58-year-old Two and a Half Men star was allegedly choked in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday. Schrock, a 47-year-old woman, reportedly forced her way into Sheen's home, starting a physical confrontation in which she attempted to choke the actor, according to a report from Mirror. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to a battery/disturbance report and identified Sheen as the attack victim.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police responded to Charlie Sheen's Malibu house at 1 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call. Authorities did not specify the motive for the attack, and Schrock was scheduled to appear in court in Van Nuys on Friday. "The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury… and residential burglary,” a Los Angeles police spokesperson told Fox News.

This is not the first time Sheen and Schrock have clashed. According to sources who spoke with TMZ, the actor accused Schrock of squirting a sticky liquid on his car, which led to a dispute between the two. Despite their efforts to fix the situation, with Sheen believing that their chat had ended the conflict, tensions remained high. Schrock is accused of dumping trash in front of Sheen's front door the day before the most recent altercation, which led to her detention.

Apart from this incident, it's worth noting that Sheen recently celebrated nearly six years of sobriety. The actor, who has a history of substance abuse and alcohol addiction, has reportedly made an effort to focus on his duty as a single father to his 14-year-old twin boys, Max and Bob. "I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob," he said to People. This dedication to a more stable and healthier way of life contrasts sharply with Sheen's prior substance abuse, which included infamous boasting like 'winning' and having 'tiger blood,' which had turned him into an internet meme.

The controversial actor also has a history of inflicting domestic violence and was arrested in 1996 for beating his then-girlfriend, Brittany Ashland. Sheen pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years probation. Sheen was arrested again in 2009 in Aspen, Colorado, for domestic abuse with his then-wife, Brooke Mueller. As part of a plea bargain, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, according to CBS News. Sheen was sacked from the hit CBS program Two and a Half Men in 2011 despite being television's highest-paid actor, as The Guardian reported. This decision was made in response to his controversial comments concerning the show's co-creator, Chuck Lorre.

