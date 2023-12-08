Charlie Sheen Recalls Heartbreaking Moment When He Realised That He Needs to Give Up Alcohol

Charlie Sheen will commemorate his six-year sobriety milestone next month, which he has accomplished with his kids' assistance. The former cast member of Two and a Half Men described the event that inspired him to give up alcohol in 2017, in a recent interview with People. He told the outlet, "I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob."

He talked about his morning routine and waking up at 4:30 or 5 am. However, his mornings didn't look like this earlier. Sheen revealed, "I loved drinking in the morning. Loved some scotch in the coffee." The father of five, once forgot his daughter's appointment as he already had "a couple of pops that day". He added, "So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."

He continued, "I think the first month I was like, I'm going to have to give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve. And they did. And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum. There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."

The celebrity, who has a troubled past with drug and alcohol abuse, has dated many adult film actresses, been married three times, and has five children, including three daughters, Cassandra Estevez, Sami Sheen, and Lola Sheen, and one granddaughter. Charlie Sheen acted in movies such as Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Red Dawn co-starring Patrick Swayze, before securing his first significant part in the Vietnam War drama, Platoon. Upon being cast as Charlie Harper in Two and a Half Men in 2003, he was nominated for three Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, an ALMA award, and set a Guinness World Record for "Highest Paid TV Actor Per Episode — Current" at $US1.25 million. The show was put on hold in 2011 as Sheen participated in his third 12-month drug recovery program. However, he was let off from Two and a Half Men the following month for disparaging remarks he had made toward Chuck Lorre, the show's creator.

He admitted to the outlet, "For the longest time, I had the best work reputation. I was the first to arrive, and last to leave, and when in doubt, I would over-prepare. I would just check every box. And then that went away. So I was really excited about being that guy again." Now appearing as a guest star on Chuck Lorre's new dark dramedy Bookie (starring Sebastian Maniscalco; available for streaming on Max), he expresses excitement about returning to the role of an actor. He concluded, "I'm proud of the choices that I've made and the changes I've made to live a life today that will never look like that mess. That was some alien version of myself."

