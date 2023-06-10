Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Talks About Her 'Bold' Job Ahead of Breast Augmentation

Sami Sheen is not holding back any details. The eldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards got candid with her followers about her new job. The 19-year-old took to TikTok to talk about her job, referring to her OnlyFans page.

In one of her 'Get Ready With Me' videos on Tiktok, the daughter of Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen and Wild Things actress Denise Richards made a huge revelation. Sami provided her followers with exclusive insights into her profession as a sex worker, including her intentions to undergo a breast augmentation procedure.

In her recent TikTok video, the OnlyFans model showcased her makeup application routine while preparing for a photo shoot. During the video, she openly stated, "Get ready with me for work. So, I'm sure most of you know what I do for a living at this point, but if you don't, I'm a sex worker." She went on to disclose that she had already shaved her entire body and revealed her plans to undergo laser hair removal in the near future, describing it as a 'game changer.'

"I'm starting laser hair removal soon so that's gonna be a huge game-changer. I just can't stand shaving my whole entire body every time I need to work! It's so annoying!" she said. As per Page Six, the 19-year-old became a member of OnlyFans last year and expressed her enthusiasm for an upcoming "big reveal".

She mentioned that her subscribers frequently request her to expose herself on camera, and she shared this information. "I know you're probably thinking: 'How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your breasts] censored?' But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything," she revealed in a TikTok video this week.

"I just want to wait until the girls are done so I'm fully confident with everything I'm showing. But I still show a lot on there, I think I'm also just excited for the anticipation, cause like, the big reveal. 'Oh, yay! You can finally see everything and look they're really big and nice and squishy, you know? I just want to wait. I don't know. I have my reasons," she added.

Sami further mentioned that she was approaching her one-year milestone in her profession, which falls on June 13. She excitedly shared her plans to celebrate by treating her friends to a dinner outing, cheerfully stating, "Dinner's on me, obviously!" On June 13, 2022, Sami started her adult business venture, introducing a platform for exclusive uploads on a regular basis, multiple times per week.

Sami encountered resistance from her father, actor Charlie Sheen, who expressed his dissatisfaction with her choice to join OnlyFans. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," the actor told US Weekly at the time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Buckner

The star of Drop Dead Gorgeous promptly stepped up to defend her daughter. Addressing her daughter's career decision, Richards provided an exclusive statement to Page Six, expressing her thoughts: "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."