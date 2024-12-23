Prince William has received some heartfelt advice from his father, King Charles. Charles has requested him to focus on family above all else. Taking a ride down memory lane and looking at his own experiences, Charles reportedly told William, “[Look], there’s nothing more important than your family. Don’t make the mistakes that I made. I just did duty, duty, duty. I neglected my marriage, and look what happened,” shared royal expert Ingrid Seward. This suggestion coming from him has left fans wondering if he is regretting what he did with ex-wife Diana?

Charles’ scandalous romantic history is one of the most well-talked episodes of modern royal life. If we take a look back, we could see how things were between him and his then wife Diana. In 1970, he met Camilla Parker Bowles at a polo match. Soon, they started taking romantic interest in each other and grew close. However, their full-swing romance was interrupted by Charles’ naval duty. During that time, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973.

In 1981, Charles married Lady Diana Spencer. It was looked upon as a “fairy-tale wedding” of the century. Unfortunately, behind the scenes, their married life was at stake. The couple’s life was caught up with issues, critical public scrutiny and their growing personal differences. Charles’ rekindled romance with Camilla became a public scandal when he admitted to the affair in a 1994 television interview.

Camilla divorced Andrew in 1995. On the other hand, Charles and Diana officially parted ways in 1996. In an unfortunate incident, Diana died in a car accident in Paris the following year, aged 36. Her death left a lasting effect on the royal family. Camilla, became a subject of severe public fury after this incident and was called a ‘witch’.

Fast forward to 2005, Charles and Camilla got married. With their marriage, they put an official tag on their much-discussed romance.

Prince William’s love life has looked different from that of his father’s. Quite different from Father Charle’s romance history, Prince William’s relationship with Kate Middleton has been built on a foundation of understanding and mutual support. The couple, who met at St. Andrews University in 2001, went through ups and downs. They even broke up in 2007 but reconciled that year only. No matter the tough times, the couple never let anything spoil their romance.

They got married in 2011. Together, they share three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This year tested their strength as a family, as they had been through some difficult times. Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January. Followed by this came a cancer diagnosis that came to light in March. Throughout her treatment, William put royal duties aside to be by her side.

Kate is now cancer-free. She called the past nine months as the “toughest year” for their family.

“I think she’s had fantastic support from Prince William,” said Seward. “He’s publicly said it’s been the toughest year he’s ever had, and we can only imagine how difficult it must have been.”

Kate has an upcoming event of carol service at Westminster Abbey to attend. This surely comes off as an amazing example of the strength and unwavering support of their partnership that they have been carrying forward since 2001.