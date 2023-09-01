Channing Tatum And Jennifer Lopez Made “$60 A Night, $100 On A Good Night," As Background Dancers

It's astonishing to discover the Hollywood celebrities who started their careers as backup dancers for some of the entertainment industry's biggest stars. From Las Vegas headliners such as Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey to renowned rappers like Sean "Diddy" Combs and Tupac Shakur, all of these dancers put in the hard work before achieving their own superstardom. And when it comes to dancing and performing as a stripper in movies, it's undeniable that Channing Tatum is exceptionally skilled. His teenage years as an exotic dancer before achieving fame not only provided financial stability but also served as inspiration for the Magic Mike franchise. The star of Magic Mike's Last Dance has at last shared his thoughts on fellow movie strippers, boldly stating that he believes he's a superior stripper compared to Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers.

Channing Tatum asserted his supremacy as a stripper over Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and defended his position in the entertainment industry. Reminiscing about his early days as a trained dancer in Tampa, Florida clubs, he said, "Unfortunately, we made like $60 a night, $100 on a good night." Tatum proudly showcased his stripping skills during a Vanity Fair "Lie Detector" episode.

As the debate over who would triumph in a strip-off intensified, Tatum remained steadfast in his assertion of superiority over Lopez. “Am I a better stripper than her? I’m gonna say, yeah. I would go harder if I was stripping against her. I’m just saying, I’m gonna take it to J. Lo’s front door.” The lie detector administrator verified Tatum's statement as truthful, and the actor from 21 Jump Street added further details: “You’ve got to go hard if you’re going to go against the J.Lo. The love, she’s like, man, I don’t know if I’m going to win, but I like my chances, depending on who the audience is.”

In the same interview, the actor also discussed how he believed he surpassed his "Magic Mike" co-star Joe Manganiello. When asked during the episode whether he considered himself a superior stripper compared to Joe Manganiello, the 43-year-old confidently asserted his superiority without any hesitation, "Joe Manganiello is one of the bodies that like pops up because he’s just, he’s kind of weirdly flawless. But as far as stripping goes, I would put myself, I would put myself above him dance-wise.”

