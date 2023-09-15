Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have since always shared an extraordinary friendship that has stood the test of time, spanning more than a decade. Seems like an "Era". Their bond, which began in 2008, has been a constant source of inspiration, support, and laughter. Let’s take a drive back through some of the adorable moments that define their enduring friendship.

2008

Also Read: From Merchandise to Financial Assistance, Taylor Swift’s Heartwarming Gestures for Her Employees

Swift and Gomez’s paths first crossed during a double date with Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. This initial experience set the stage for a never ending friendship. Reminiscing about their meeting, Gomez recalled, “It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

2009

In an interview with Seventeen, Gomez revealed that Swift was her go-to-friend for love advice, asserting, "Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift!" Their daily conversations helped Gomez explore the complexities of relationships and life. She further continued, "If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she's older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith. We literally talk every day."

Also Read: Taylor Swift Broke a $12,000 Vintage Ring and Appeared Clearly Distressed at the MTV VMAs

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

2011

Also Read: Taylor Swift Subtly Supports Olivia Rodrigo at VMAs Despite 'Conspiracy Theories' About Rift Between Them

Gomez joined Swift at Madison Square Garden for one of the "Miss Americana" star's concerts, showing their mutual support for each other's careers. As Taylor was new to the industry, she had to face criticism for multiple reasons but Gomez never left her side. Be it Kanye West controversy or Kendall Jenner diss, their friendship passed all the tests.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew H. Walker

2013

Swift posted birthday wishes to Selena on Instagram, celebrating their close bond. "Happy 21st birthday to my friend, and the closest thing I've ever had to a sister, @selenagomez!!" Swift captioned. The duo never failed to showcase their love for each other on social media. They have always been vocal about their love for each other.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

2014

After attending their first Met Gala together, Gomez shared a gushing Instagram post, emphasizing their genuine friendship : "And during... sometimes you wanna just be you with someone who knows all your secrets." During difficult times of their life, both of them always cheered each other and have showed their unwavering support and respect to each other.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

2015

Gomez appeared in Swift’s star-studded “Bad Blood” music video, showcasing their unbreakable bond and eagerness to collaborate on numerous projects. Swift once commented, "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

2016

After performing together at Swift’s LA concert, Gomez expressed her gratefulness for their connection, stating, "After nearly 8 years of friendship, I just can't wait to tell our kids we ACTUALLY got to perform in front of thousands of insanely beautiful people together. TWICE! I love you Tay. #bestnightEVER #whatISlife."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

2017

The Calm Down singer penned an emotional Instagram post admiring Swift’s authenticity and impact on the world. She expressed her adoration for Swift’s big heart and powerful voice. She once wrote with an adorable video of them laughing, "I'm glad you were born, You write all the thoughts some aren't able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it's fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I'm glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

2019

Gomez revealed that Swift is the first person to hear her new music, insinuating the prominence of their friendship. Their connection has been strengthened by their shared experiences in the music industry. She rembers during an interview, "When I got the videos [for 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now'], I got to go and show her and her parents, And it was so cute because we all got on the couch and all the lights were turned down, and just seeing Andrea, her mom, and seeing Taylor react that way was one of the sweetest moments. She played me Fearless before it came out. And I remember that feeling because ever since then, we have been best friends. And to see where I am and for her to see where I am is such a beautiful … it's just so great."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by C Flanigan

2020

As they matured, the duo chose to keep their friendship more private, emphasizing the depth of their bonding. They frequently defended and supported each other, making it clear that their friendship remained undeterred. Swift commented, "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way, I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her." And "that" explains her beef with Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dan MacMedan

2021

Gomez cheered on Swift backstage during her Saturday Night Live performance, portraying their constant support for each other’s milestones. Swift once said, "There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do," They are always their for each other be it any minor or major turning point of their life be it professional or personal accomplishment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

2022

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez pondered on her connection with Swift, emphasizing how they’ve always been there for each other in the tumultuous times of Hollywood. She asserted, "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

2023

Their friendship peaked when Gomez along with her little sister, Gracie attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. They dressed up in their favorite Swiftie eras and celebrated the event dancing and singing. As per US magazine, The soul sisters appeared together at the 2023 MTV VMAs, looking stunning and dreamy. Their red carpet moment was yet another great example of their unbreakable connection. Through the years, Swift and Gomez have remained close and have been each other’s constant support system. Their bond serves as a gentle reminder of the power of honest and enduring bonds in the ever-changing world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

More from Inquisitr

NSYNC and Taylor Swift Shared a Touching Moment by Exchanging Friendship Bracelets at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift Grooves to Demi Lovato’s Song ‘Cool for the Summer’ at VMAs Proving They Have No ‘Bad Blood'