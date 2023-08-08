Kim Kardashian Hosts Exclusive Dinner for Daughter North West’s Basketball Team at Star-Studded Venue

In the world of Hollywood's elite, Kim Kardashian has once again proven that she's not just a regular mom - she's a cool mom. The reality star-turned-billionaire mogul recently made headlines when she treated her eldest daughter, North West, 10, and her basketball team to a lavish dinner at the renowned celebrity hotspot, Katsuya, in Los Angeles.

The event was nothing short of a memorable evening for the young athletes, as they enjoyed a post-game celebration like no other. Clad in their basketball uniforms - yellow T-shirts, black basketball shorts, and sneakers - North and her friends joined their charismatic hostess in an unforgettable night of camaraderie and culinary delights, per Page Six.

Kim, 42, exuded casual chic as she donned an olive green matching spandex set, consisting of a short-sleeved crop top and high-waisted leggings. Her ensemble was effortlessly complemented by slides in the same hue, a tan leather purse, minimal makeup, and her trademark dark locks slicked back into a sleek bun. Amidst the group of energetic preteens, Kim stood out as the only adult, embracing her role as a supportive parent and mentor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Photographers captured the candid moments shared between North and her friends, showcasing their playful interactions and youthful exuberance. The vivacious firstborn child of Kim and ex-husband Kanye West added her own touch of charm, making funny faces at the cameras and flashing peace signs with a smile that undoubtedly reflects her mother's star quality.

While the exact details of the group's culinary choices remain undisclosed, Katsuya's reputation for high-end Japanese cuisine suggests that North and her teammates may possess sophisticated palates. The establishment, known for its exquisite flavors and elegant ambiance, is a favorite among celebrities and food enthusiasts alike.

After savoring the delectable main course, the basketball team indulged in a delightful dessert spread featuring ice cream and frozen yogurt. The sweet treats were a fitting conclusion to an evening filled with laughter, camaraderie, and the joy of shared accomplishments.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

This delightful mother-daughter outing is not the first instance of Kim's dedication to quality time with her "sweet special baby girl." In recent months, the dynamic duo has been spotted engaging in various exhilarating activities, further strengthening their bond. From jet skiing on the pristine waters of Idaho's Lake Coeur d'Alene to boating and tubing, Kim and North have shared unforgettable moments that reflect the joy of their close relationship.

It's clear that the Kardashian-West family has transitioned into a new chapter following the finalization of Kim and Kanye West's divorce in November 2022. Together, they continue to prioritize the well-being and happiness of their four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Despite their high-profile status and public scrutiny, Kim and Kanye remain committed to co-parenting and fostering a loving environment for their children to flourish.

