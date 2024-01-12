Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Cut Price of Michigan Home to $449k Amidst Struggles to Sell

Desperate to sell, Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have taken a drastic step. They slashed the price of their historic Octagon-shaped Croswell, Michigan home to $449,900. The couple initially put their property on the market on August 11, 2023. After five months with no takers, they decided to reduce the asking price from the original $454,900 in early December.

#TeenMom stars Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra are Moving out of their unique octagon home into a larger house, despite their massive tax debt: https://t.co/xXXWWRI5S7 pic.twitter.com/F1P6hr9uGz — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) January 10, 2023

This charming house, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was bought by the stars of a popular reality TV show in May 2017 for $220,000. It has a history as it was constructed back in 1869 by Captain George W. Smith, who sailed the Great Lakes according to real estate records. Despite its significance, the house is facing difficulties attracting buyers as there are currently no pending offers listed on various real estate websites. The property sits on a 15-acre plot of land. Offers modern amenities such as hickory cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an original fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet while the primary bathroom boasts a custom shower and soaking tub. Additionally, there is a four-season sunroom that adds to its appeal. Outside you'll find an above-ground pool, chicken coop, storage shed, and stalls on the premises, as per The Sun.

Inside Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra's Gorgeous Farm House! https://t.co/5OQRV7t73q via @okmagazine Tyler is such a talented man to do so much of the work himself. They picked such beautiful fixtures and furniture. He definitely can make a living doing this. Love this family! — Leah Martin (@leahlove71) March 9, 2019

For the reality TV couple financial troubles seem to be following them. According to records, from December 2019 for the 2018 tax year, they were hit with a tax lien amounting to $321,789.06, as per Hollywood Gossip. However, they managed to clear another lien of $535,010.97 from 2016 and 2017 in 2021. The couple faced difficulties that even extended to their presence, in the media. Lowell received criticism for seeking support on TikTok while Baltierra tried charging a fee of $30 for adult content on OnlyFans. Which didn't turn out to be profitable at all. However, despite these challenges, the couple managed to find a home in January 2023. It's a mansion with four bedrooms and four bathrooms that they purchased for $435,000 according to property records. The house spans over 4,296 feet. Was custom-built with elegant features like wood floors, high ceilings, and crystal chandeliers. It's an upgrade for them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

The main floor of the house includes rooms such as a bedroom, office, laundry room, full bathroom, dining room sitting room with a fireplace. The kitchen is also impressive with granite countertops and a cozy breakfast nook. Moving upstairs to the floor reveals a master bedroom with its walk-in closet and a private bathroom equipped with both- a jacuzzi tub and shower. Additionally, there are two bedrooms and another full bathroom on this level. Furthermore, the basement offers space with a family room along with another kitchen area. Outside, the house sits on six acres of land featuring a barn, cabin, and a pond. Lowell confirmed their move, on TikTok where she expressed how important it was for them to have space as their family continues to grow. Lowell expressed her excitement regarding the new house highlighting how the fully completed basement will be a valuable addition, to their changing family dynamics.

