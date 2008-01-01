skip to content
TV
The Real Reason 'Scorpion' Was Cancelled
By Lindsay Cronin
TV
Xavier Prather Named As First Black Winner Of 'Big Brother,' How Much Did He Win?
By Lindsay Cronin
Celebrities
Olivia Jade Criticized In Tight Leggings Rehearsals Before 'DWTS'
By Rebecca Cukier
Movies
Katie Holmes' 'Pieces of April' is Available for Streaming on Amazon
By Lindsay Cronin
Amelia Hamlin Apologizes To Father For Exposing Chest
'Hermione Granger' Face Emma Watson Admits Her Car Isn't The 'Prettiest'
Celebrities
Alexandra Daddario Proud Of '100-Foot' Bikini Jump
By Rebecca Cukier
TV
'Rust to Riches' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know
Selena Gomez Stuns In Poolside Fishnets Without Pants
Mac Jones Is Tom Brady 2.0 For New England Patriots
Patriots Would Be Undefeated With Cam Newton As Starting QB Instead Of Mac Jones, Shannon Sharpe Says
Movies
Halloween Costume Ideas For Fans Of 'Squid Game' And Other Dystopian Realities
By Alexandra Lozovschi
Basketball
NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Would Rather Stay With Wizards Than Join LA Clippers
'Scrub Daddy' Sponges And Other Pointlessly Gendered Things That Will Give You Pause
Anna Kendrick Flaunts 'Island Boyfriend' In Checkered Bikini
What Happened to Rodney O'Neal Hocker from ‘Swamp Murders?'
Famous Relationships
'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed and Paulina Ben-Cohen Are Engaged
By Lindsay Cronin
Celebrities
Emmy Rossum Stuns Wearing Multiple Ponytails With New Baby
Did Buster Murdaugh Kill His Brother Paul To Cover Up Stephen Smith's Murder?
Kristi Noem Denies Affair With Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski
Gabby Petito Update: Another Body Discovered As Search For Brian Laundrie Continues
Celebrities
Chloë Grace Moretz Straddles An Egg Chair In High Heels
By Rebecca Cukier
Football
Shannon Sharpe Makes Fun Of Jalen Hurts & Eagles On Twitter In Blowout Loss To Cowboys
By JB Baruelo
Football
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Called Himself 'Best Decision' Patriots Have Ever Made
By JB Baruelo
Celebrities
January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear
By Rebecca Cukier
Famous Relationships
Salma Hayek Stuns In Windy Beach Selfie With Billionaire Husband
By Rebecca Cukier
Celebrities
Alexandra Breckenridge Was On This Hit TV Show Before 'Virgin River'
By Rebecca Cukier
Celebrities
Demi Rose Snacks On An Apple In Sheer Underwear
By Rebecca Cukier
Lauren Alaina Dating History: Scotty McCreery And Others She's Been Linked To
Soleil Moon Frye Dishes On Life-Long Friendship With 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' Castmate
'Succession' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know
TV
'Call the Midwife' Season 10 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know
By Lindsay Cronin
News
Chris Watts Regularly Receives Letters, Pictures From Adoring Female Fans
By Damir Mujezinovic
US Politics
Trump Lawyer Had Foolproof Plan To Overturn Election, Pence Refused To Follow It
By Damir Mujezinovic
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's New Hancock Park Home Is A Jewel
NFL News: Eagles OT Jordan Mailata Reveals Plan After Receiving Huge Payday This Summer
'The Conjuring 2' House Is For Sale At $1.2 Million In Rhode Island
News
Frank Somerville Allegedly Suspended For Criticizing Gabby Petito Coverage
By Damir Mujezinovic
Movies
'The Addams Family' 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know
'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Denies She's Going Broke After Listing Three Homes
Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents
NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid 'Disappointed' By Ongoing Drama Between Ben Simmons & Sixers
News
Woman Boiling Bear Urine To Drink Starts California Wildfire
By Damir Mujezinovic
Celebrities
Elon Musk's Kids: How Many Children Does The Tesla & SpaceX CEO Have?
Kim Kardashian Expands Her Empire In Skin-Tight Ribbed Bodysuit
Britney Spears Says Netflix Documentary Is Lies, Classless Trash
Elizabeth Hurley Impresses Teen Son In Plunging Dress
Basketball
NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Karl-Anthony Towns For Five Players & Two First-Rounders
By JB Baruelo
Movies
'Licorice Pizza' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know
TV
'Saturday Night Live' Season 47 Release Date, Cast, and Hosts - Everything We Know
TV
'Welcome to Earth' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know
Celebrities
Thomas Girardi is Living in $8,000 Per Month Assisted Living Facility
Celebrities
Lauren Alaina Stuns In Sheer Corset For New Music Release
By Rebecca Cukier
Celebrities
Kaley Cuoco Enjoys 5 A.M. Coffee In Fluffy Bathrobe
Celebrities
Julia Rose Pulls Down Shorts For Jake Paul's Approval
Football
NFL Insider Gives Major Update On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors
Celebrities
Bethenny Frankel Showcases 'Red Carpet' Look In Cartoon Pajamas
Anime & Manga
'Dragon Ball Super' Chapter 77 - Release Date & Spoilers: Bardock's Flashback Hinted!
By JB Baruelo
Celebrities
Dove Cameron Caught Crying In Nightie With Uplifting End
Celebrities
Christina Aguilera Brings The Heat In Nude Studio Look
US Politics
Kevin McCarthy, Supreme Court Implicated In Plot To Overturn 2020 Election
News
Gabby Petito Update: Funeral Held As Search For Brian Laundrie Continues
Basketball
NBA Rumors: Seth Curry & Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Warriors In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster
By JB Baruelo
Football
Cowboys GM Jerry Jones Says Micah Parsons Is The Reason Why They 'Didn't Cut Our Throat' In 2021 NFL Draft
Football
NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Considered 49ers As 'Top Choice' To Become 'New Destination'
Basketball
NBA Rumors: Suns 'Should Take A Look At' LiAngelo Ball, Per 'Sports Illustrated'
US Politics
Donald Trump Says Stacey Abrams 'Might Be Better' Governor Than Brian Kemp
News
Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search For Brian Laundrie
By Damir Mujezinovic
Football
NFL Rumors: 49ers Strongly Considered Selecting Mac Jones In 2021 NFL Draft
Basketball
NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Could Headline Kings' Potential Offer To Sixers For Ben Simmons
Basketball
NBA Rumors: Wizards Should Explore Trading Bradley Beal For Ben Simmons, Says 'ESPN' Analyst
US Politics
Mike Lindell Makes Peace With Fox News As MyPillow Sales Suffer
