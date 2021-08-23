skip to content
LATEST the Taliban
23
Aug
2021
George Conway Twitter Lights Up After He Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal
Michael Moore On Afghanistan Withdrawal: 'America Has Thankfully Lost Another War'
20
Aug
Watch: Reporters Grill Joe Biden At Afghanistan Press Conference
19
Aug
Donald Trump Blasts Joe Biden: 'It's Inconceivable That Anybody Could Be So Incompetent, Stupid'
18
Aug
Donald Trump Complains That Taliban Are Allowed On Twitter And He's Not
Kabul: U.S. Scrambles To Evacuate Personnel As Taliban Take Over
17
Aug
Obama's Afghanistan Ambassador Questions President Biden's 'Ability To Lead'
16
Aug
President Biden Defends Afghanistan Decision: 'I Will Not Repeat The Mistakes We’ve Made In The Past'
Key Republican Floats Using 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden
