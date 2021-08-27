skip to content
LATEST Odd
27
Aug
2021
Digisexuality: People Are Falling In Love With Robots, Computer Programs
05
May
Grossest Hygiene Products Of All Time
02
Jan
A British Man Got Drunk On Christmas Eve And Legally Changed His Name To Celine Dion
08
Dec
2020
A 'Galactic Federation' Of Aliens Has Made Contact With The United States, Former Israeli General Claims
15
Nov
Mother Of College Student Who Died After Charity Pancake Eating Contest Reaches Settlement With School
08
Oct
The best video you'll see of a Walrus dancing like Michael Jackson this week
30
Sep
Man Arrested For Returning Used Enemas To CVS On A Regular Basis
Farm Sign Says Sex, Noises And Odors Inevitable To New City Slicker Neighbors [Viral Photo]
Engagement Photo Goes Viral On Reddit For The Worst Possible Reason
Former Slave Tells Master To Suck It
03
Aug
Donald Trump-Supporting Boater Buzzes Through SpaceX Splashdown Zone, Prompting Outrage
30
Apr
Circus Performers With Nowhere To Go Have Been Stuck In A Texas Parking Lot For Weeks, With No End In Sight
29
Apr
Tupac Shakur Gets Apology From Kentucky Governor, Who Claimed His Unemployment Application Was A Prank
13
Apr
A 64-Year-Old Man Got To Ride In A Fighter Jet, Then Panicked And Accidentally Ejected Himself At 2,500 Feet
05
Apr
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland Claims To 'Blow' Coronavirus Away In Viral Prayer Video
24
Mar
Man Films Himself Licking Row Of Toiletries At A Supermarket Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
19
Mar
YouTuber Princezee Licks Subway Pole In Viral Twitter Video, One User Says Police Should Arrest Him
18
Mar
Portland Strip Club Closed Due To Coronavirus Opens Curbside Food Delivery Service Called 'Boober Eats'
20
Feb
Utah Man Found Dead In Freezer Had Written A Note Saying His Wife Didn't Kill Him
17
Feb
'Ghost Ship' Washes Ashore In Ireland After Drifting At Sea For A Year
Utah Man Released Rodents In Hotel Rooms In Bid To Get Free Stays, Police Say
10
Feb
Florida Woman Fights Off Crazed Otter, Saves Daughter And Dog
29
Jan
Kansas Man Discovers A 6-Foot Boa Constrictor Hiding Inside Of His Couch
07
Jan
Ohio To Decide If Being A Browns Or Bengals Fan Is Enough To Qualify For Medical Marijuana
04
Jan
A Man In An Airplane Terminal Was Caught Urinating In Front Of Surrounding Travelers
