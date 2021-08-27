LATEST Odd

27
Aug
2021

Digisexuality: People Are Falling In Love With Robots, Computer Programs

05
May

Grossest Hygiene Products Of All Time

02
Jan

A British Man Got Drunk On Christmas Eve And Legally Changed His Name To Celine Dion

08
Dec
2020

A 'Galactic Federation' Of Aliens Has Made Contact With The United States, Former Israeli General Claims

15
Nov

Mother Of College Student Who Died After Charity Pancake Eating Contest Reaches Settlement With School

08
Oct

The best video you'll see of a Walrus dancing like Michael Jackson this week

30
Sep

Man Arrested For Returning Used Enemas To CVS On A Regular Basis

Farm Sign Says Sex, Noises And Odors Inevitable To New City Slicker Neighbors [Viral Photo]

Engagement Photo Goes Viral On Reddit For The Worst Possible Reason

Former Slave Tells Master To Suck It

03
Aug

Donald Trump-Supporting Boater Buzzes Through SpaceX Splashdown Zone, Prompting Outrage

30
Apr

Circus Performers With Nowhere To Go Have Been Stuck In A Texas Parking Lot For Weeks, With No End In Sight

29
Apr

Tupac Shakur Gets Apology From Kentucky Governor, Who Claimed His Unemployment Application Was A Prank

13
Apr

A 64-Year-Old Man Got To Ride In A Fighter Jet, Then Panicked And Accidentally Ejected Himself At 2,500 Feet

05
Apr

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland Claims To 'Blow' Coronavirus Away In Viral Prayer Video

24
Mar

Man Films Himself Licking Row Of Toiletries At A Supermarket Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

19
Mar

YouTuber Princezee Licks Subway Pole In Viral Twitter Video, One User Says Police Should Arrest Him

18
Mar

Portland Strip Club Closed Due To Coronavirus Opens Curbside Food Delivery Service Called 'Boober Eats'

20
Feb

Utah Man Found Dead In Freezer Had Written A Note Saying His Wife Didn't Kill Him

17
Feb

'Ghost Ship' Washes Ashore In Ireland After Drifting At Sea For A Year

Utah Man Released Rodents In Hotel Rooms In Bid To Get Free Stays, Police Say

10
Feb

Florida Woman Fights Off Crazed Otter, Saves Daughter And Dog

29
Jan

Kansas Man Discovers A 6-Foot Boa Constrictor Hiding Inside Of His Couch

07
Jan

Ohio To Decide If Being A Browns Or Bengals Fan Is Enough To Qualify For Medical Marijuana

04
Jan

A Man In An Airplane Terminal Was Caught Urinating In Front Of Surrounding Travelers

Trending Stories
Celebrities

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Jokes She Hates 'Attention' In Glitter Minidress

Celebrities

'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais Are No Longer Speaking

Celebrities

'Maxim' Stunner Hannah Palmer Goes Totally Nude And Flashes Major Sideboob In Racy New Post

US Politics

Republicans Name Potential 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates

Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.