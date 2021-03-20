skip to content
Entertainment
Movies
Music
Famous Relationships
Celebrities
TV
News & Politics
Business
World
News
Crime
Odd
Human Interest
US Politics
Animal
Sports
Basketball
Football
Baseball
Wrestling
MMA
Soccer
Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion
Shopping
Family
Religion
BuzzWorthy
Health
LGBTQ
Food & Dining
Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming
Gadgets
Technology
Science
LATEST Music
20
Mar
2021
Addison Rae's Latest IG Post Scores 3.5 Million Likes After Music Debut
Lana Del Rey Shares Glowing Selfie Post-Album Release, Says She's 'Happy'
Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress
19
Mar
Jewel Kilcher Reveals Dolly Parton's Amusing Secret For Ensuring That She Always Sounds Her Best In The Studio
26
Feb
Nominations Announced For The 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards
23
Feb
Tina Turner Documentary To Hit HBO This Spring
Latina Hottie Angeline Varona Lays In Bed Wearing Nothing But A Black Bra And Thong On Instagram
22
Feb
The Jonas Brothers Reunion 'Effectively Over' After Nick Jonas Announces New Solo Single
Lana Del Rey Considered Quitting Music After Amy Winehouse's Death In 2011
21
Feb
Janet Jackson Potentially Not Working With Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis For 'Black Diamond' Album
19
Feb
Halsey Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Floral Bikini
Jon Bon Jovi Shares Never-Before-Seen Family Pics For 'Story Of Love' Music Video
16
Feb
Hayley Williams Tells Fans She Is 'Ready' For The Next Paramore Album After Releasing Two Solo Records
12
Feb
Jessie Ware Talks New Music & Working With Kylie Minogue: 'It's Happening'
Zara Larsson Graces 'NME' Cover, Discusses New Album 'Poster Girl' & Wanting To Write Uplifting Women Anthems
09
Feb
Mary Wilson Dead, The Supremes Co-Founder Dies At Age 76
08
Feb
Does The Weeknd Have A Girlfriend? Singer's Famous Dating History In Spotlight At Super Bowl
The Weeknd Explains Why He Sometimes Performs With Bandages On His Face
03
Feb
The Weeknd Announces Major 2022 Tour Days Ahead Of Live Super Bowl Halftime Show
25
Jan
Adele Celebrates The Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album '21': 'Happy 10 Years Old Friend'
15
Jan
Jon Bon Jovi Gets Sassy On Stage With Rihanna, Who Wore A See-Through Shirt In An Epic Throwback Duet
Zayn Malik's 'Nobody Is Listening' Album Described As A Masterpiece By Fans After Mixed Reviews From Critics
12
Jan
Lily Allen And Jessie Ware Fans Could Expect A Collaboration In The Future
08
Jan
Duran Duran Drop David Bowie Cover 'Five Years' Ahead Of Virtual Tribute To The Late Music Icon
David Bowie Fans Pay Tribute To The Icon On His 74th Birthday
View More
Trending Stories
Celebrities
Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe
Basketball
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate
Celebrities
Anna Kendrick Jokes She Hates 'Attention' In Glitter Minidress
Celebrities
'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais Are No Longer Speaking
Celebrities
'Maxim' Stunner Hannah Palmer Goes Totally Nude And Flashes Major Sideboob In Racy New Post
Basketball
NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Traded To Heat For Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro & Two 1st-Rounders
Entertainment
Movies
Music
Famous Relationships
Celebrities
TV
News & Politics
Business
World
News
Crime
Odd
Human Interest
US Politics
Animal
Sports
Basketball
Football
Baseball
Wrestling
MMA
Soccer
Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion
Shopping
Family
Religion
BuzzWorthy
Health
LGBTQ
Food & Dining
Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming
Gadgets
Technology
Science
INFO
About
Contact
Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook
Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Spam Policy
Copyright Policy
RSS Terms Of Service
Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
Subscribe for News
GO
Connect
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.