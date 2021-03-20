LATEST Music

20
Mar
2021

Addison Rae's Latest IG Post Scores 3.5 Million Likes After Music Debut

Lana Del Rey Shares Glowing Selfie Post-Album Release, Says She's 'Happy'

Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress

19
Mar

Jewel Kilcher Reveals Dolly Parton's Amusing Secret For Ensuring That She Always Sounds Her Best In The Studio

26
Feb

Nominations Announced For The 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards

23
Feb

Tina Turner Documentary To Hit HBO This Spring

Latina Hottie Angeline Varona Lays In Bed Wearing Nothing But A Black Bra And Thong On Instagram

22
Feb

The Jonas Brothers Reunion 'Effectively Over' After Nick Jonas Announces New Solo Single

Lana Del Rey Considered Quitting Music After Amy Winehouse's Death In 2011

21
Feb

Janet Jackson Potentially Not Working With Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis For 'Black Diamond' Album

19
Feb

Halsey Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Floral Bikini

Jon Bon Jovi Shares Never-Before-Seen Family Pics For 'Story Of Love' Music Video

16
Feb

Hayley Williams Tells Fans She Is 'Ready' For The Next Paramore Album After Releasing Two Solo Records

12
Feb

Jessie Ware Talks New Music & Working With Kylie Minogue: 'It's Happening'

Zara Larsson Graces 'NME' Cover, Discusses New Album 'Poster Girl' & Wanting To Write Uplifting Women Anthems

09
Feb

Mary Wilson Dead, The Supremes Co-Founder Dies At Age 76

08
Feb

Does The Weeknd Have A Girlfriend? Singer's Famous Dating History In Spotlight At Super Bowl

The Weeknd Explains Why He Sometimes Performs With Bandages On His Face

03
Feb

The Weeknd Announces Major 2022 Tour Days Ahead Of Live Super Bowl Halftime Show

25
Jan

Adele Celebrates The Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album '21': 'Happy 10 Years Old Friend'

15
Jan

Jon Bon Jovi Gets Sassy On Stage With Rihanna, Who Wore A See-Through Shirt In An Epic Throwback Duet

Zayn Malik's 'Nobody Is Listening' Album Described As A Masterpiece By Fans After Mixed Reviews From Critics

12
Jan

Lily Allen And Jessie Ware Fans Could Expect A Collaboration In The Future

08
Jan

Duran Duran Drop David Bowie Cover 'Five Years' Ahead Of Virtual Tribute To The Late Music Icon

David Bowie Fans Pay Tribute To The Icon On His 74th Birthday

