LATEST Crime
12
Jul
2021
How Much Was Jeffrey Epstein Worth When He Died?
22
May
Jeffrey Epstein's Guards Admit To Lying About Their Routines, Report Says
06
Apr
George Floyd's Alleged Drug Dealer Refuses To Testify In Fear Of Third-Degree Murder Charge, Report Says
Almost Half Of Americans Believe Derek Chauvin Is Guilty, Poll Says
08
Feb
Creepy Canadian Beach Has Had Dozens Of Disarticulated Feet Wash Up On Its Shores
31
Jan
Jack Palladino, Private Detective Hired By Bill Clinton To Discredit Affair Rumors, Suffers Near-Fatal Attack
11
Jan
Robert Keith Packer Identified As Capitol Attacker Wearing 'Camp Auschwitz' Shirt
07
Jan
Ashli Babbitt, Trump Supporter Killed In Capitol Riot, Was QAnon Believer Who Tweeted 'The Storm Is Here'
30
Dec
2020
New Audio Reveals Ohio Police Officer Who Killed Casey Goodson Bragging That He 'Hunts People'
28
Dec
Anthony Warner Picture: Image Of 62-Year-Old Nashville Bomber Released Along With New Details Of His Life
Nashville Bomber Anthony Warner Was 'Lone Wolf' Who Died In Blast, Police Say
Nashville Bombing Suspect Anthony Warner May Have Been Paranoid That 5G Technology Spied On Americans
27
Dec
Pictures Of Alleged Nashville Bombing Person Of Interest Anthony Quinn Warner's Home Show RV In Backyard
11
Dec
One Of The Zodiac Killer's Most Notorious Ciphers Has Finally Been Solved After 51 Years
24
Oct
A New Voter Registration Scam Is Tricking Americans Into Giving Out Personal Data
22
Oct
Ghislaine Maxwell Files Reveal Exchange Detailing Age Of Consent In The State Of Florida
17
Oct
Lisa Montgomery To Be Executed, First Woman To Be Put To Death In US Since 1953
Paris Teacher Beheaded After Showing Drawing Of Muhammed, Chechen Teen Suspect Shot And Killed By Police
15
Oct
Salvatore Anello, Grandfather Who Dropped Toddler To Her Death From Cruise Ship Window, Avoids Prison Time
14
Oct
Catherine Oxenberg's Daughter, India, Opens Up About Her Time In The NXIVM Cult
13
Oct
San Diego Padres Center Fielder Tommy Pham Stabbed In Altercation With Strangers
10
Oct
Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio Indicted By Grand Jury For Sexual Assault And Aggravated Kidnapping
Derek Chauvin Allowed To Leave Minnesota Over Concerns For His Safety While Out On Bail
09
Oct
Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyers Say That Extraditing Him To Wisconsin Will 'Turn Him Over To The Mob'
Tory Lanez Faces Assault Charges In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
