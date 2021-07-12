LATEST Crime

How Much Was Jeffrey Epstein Worth When He Died?

22
May

Jeffrey Epstein's Guards Admit To Lying About Their Routines, Report Says

06
Apr

George Floyd's Alleged Drug Dealer Refuses To Testify In Fear Of Third-Degree Murder Charge, Report Says

Almost Half Of Americans Believe Derek Chauvin Is Guilty, Poll Says

08
Feb

Creepy Canadian Beach Has Had Dozens Of Disarticulated Feet Wash Up On Its Shores

31
Jan

Jack Palladino, Private Detective Hired By Bill Clinton To Discredit Affair Rumors, Suffers Near-Fatal Attack

11
Jan

Robert Keith Packer Identified As Capitol Attacker Wearing 'Camp Auschwitz' Shirt

07
Jan

Ashli Babbitt, Trump Supporter Killed In Capitol Riot, Was QAnon Believer Who Tweeted 'The Storm Is Here'

30
Dec
2020

New Audio Reveals Ohio Police Officer Who Killed Casey Goodson Bragging That He 'Hunts People'

28
Dec

Anthony Warner Picture: Image Of 62-Year-Old Nashville Bomber Released Along With New Details Of His Life

Nashville Bomber Anthony Warner Was 'Lone Wolf' Who Died In Blast, Police Say

Nashville Bombing Suspect Anthony Warner May Have Been Paranoid That 5G Technology Spied On Americans

27
Dec

Pictures Of Alleged Nashville Bombing Person Of Interest Anthony Quinn Warner's Home Show RV In Backyard

11
Dec

One Of The Zodiac Killer's Most Notorious Ciphers Has Finally Been Solved After 51 Years

24
Oct

A New Voter Registration Scam Is Tricking Americans Into Giving Out Personal Data

22
Oct

Ghislaine Maxwell Files Reveal Exchange Detailing Age Of Consent In The State Of Florida

17
Oct

Lisa Montgomery To Be Executed, First Woman To Be Put To Death In US Since 1953

Paris Teacher Beheaded After Showing Drawing Of Muhammed, Chechen Teen Suspect Shot And Killed By Police

15
Oct

Salvatore Anello, Grandfather Who Dropped Toddler To Her Death From Cruise Ship Window, Avoids Prison Time

14
Oct

Catherine Oxenberg's Daughter, India, Opens Up About Her Time In The NXIVM Cult

13
Oct

San Diego Padres Center Fielder Tommy Pham Stabbed In Altercation With Strangers

10
Oct

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio Indicted By Grand Jury For Sexual Assault And Aggravated Kidnapping

Derek Chauvin Allowed To Leave Minnesota Over Concerns For His Safety While Out On Bail

09
Oct

Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyers Say That Extraditing Him To Wisconsin Will 'Turn Him Over To The Mob'

Tory Lanez Faces Assault Charges In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

