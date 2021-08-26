LATEST Afghanistan

26
Aug
2021

Alan Dershowitz Says Joe Biden Has Not Committed Impeachable Offenses

25
Aug

Lindsey Graham Says Joe Biden Must Be Impeached: 'He's Created The Conditions For Another 9/11'

24
Aug

Joe Biden Approval Rating Craters In New Poll

23
Aug

George Conway Twitter Lights Up After He Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal

Michael Moore On Afghanistan Withdrawal: 'America Has Thankfully Lost Another War'

20
Aug

Joe Biden To Face Impeachment Articles Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

Watch: Reporters Grill Joe Biden At Afghanistan Press Conference

19
Aug

Donald Trump Blasts Joe Biden: 'It's Inconceivable That Anybody Could Be So Incompetent, Stupid'

18
Aug

Donald Trump Complains That Taliban Are Allowed On Twitter And He's Not

GOP Senators Question Joe Biden's Fitness For Office, Call For Probes

Kabul: U.S. Scrambles To Evacuate Personnel As Taliban Take Over

17
Aug

Obama's Afghanistan Ambassador Questions President Biden's 'Ability To Lead'

16
Aug

President Biden Defends Afghanistan Decision: 'I Will Not Repeat The Mistakes We’ve Made In The Past'

Key Republican Floats Using 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden

