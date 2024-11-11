Camilla’s Children Turned Into ‘Terrified Puppies’ in Queen Elizabeth’s Presence: “I Was So Scared...”

Tom Parker Bowles, son of Queen Consort Camilla and stepson to King Charles III, has largely maintained his distance from royal affairs, never attending even Christmas celebrations. During a recent interview for his new cookbook Cooking and the Crown, the seasoned food critic and author shared that he only met the late Queen Elizabeth II twice. Recalling the encounters, he described how he and his sister, Laura Lopes, became 'terrified puppies' in her presence.

Queen Elizabeth II attends Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019, in England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby)

Speaking about the first time he met the late Queen, Bowles said, "When I was eight, I was so scared that I curtsied rather than bowed." Bowles met the Queen for the second time years later, in 2005, during the wedding of his mum to Charles, as reported by the Mirror UK. He disclosed that he was lost after sneaking off for a cigarette with his sister when a voice asked, "Are you okay?" As reported by The Independent, he was stunned to see that it was Queen Elizabeth herself.

He shared, “Obviously she was magnetic and lovely and she was the Queen, the most famous person in the world. We just followed like two rather terrified but awestruck puppies as she went down the hall with the dogs.” Given her role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, which customarily disapproves of divorce, Queen Elizabeth skipped the wedding ceremony. However, she attended a blessing at St. George's Chapel and gave a heartfelt speech in favor of the marriage at the reception she hosted at Windsor.

Despite reports last year suggesting that Camilla had invited her children and her grandchildren for Christmas lunch, Bowles has now clarified that this wasn’t true. While he finds everyone warm and welcoming, having known them for years, the author stated that he doesn't consider himself part of the royal family. He said, "We are married in, we are not the royal family – I have never for one second said that. I find everyone incredibly nice and friendly and we have known them all for a long time."

As per Hello! magazine, Bowles cited reasons for his absence in the royal Christmas festivities. He said, "I have my own job and the children have school. I haven't been to Christmas yet for various reasons." He further revealed that Camilla usually spends the holiday season with them and her ex-husband, Andrew. "My mother and father are still great friends, and we will go down on December 27 and my mother will sometimes come," Bowles said. Reflecting on his relationship with Charles, Bowles noted that his children adore their step-grandfather. Additionally, he explained that he had 'grown up' with Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, and sisters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who he labeled the "nicest women you would hope to meet."