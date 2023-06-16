Cameron Diaz Offers a Sneak Peak Inside Her Fridge and Reveals What Keeps Her Healthy and Glowing

Actress Cameron Diaz is certainly taking a step forward to living a healthier lifestyle as proven by her newest post on Instagram. While promoting her brand of healthy salads and wine, she made sure to also encourage her followers to partake in this transformative journey. The sensational Cameron Diaz gave her Instagram followers a glance into her refreshing yet uniquely stocked refrigerator in a new post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz)

The There's Something About Mary actress looked breathtaking as she appeared to be promoting her line of healthy salads and the 'Avaline Wine' brand. Her fridge was a testimony to the actress's dedication and passion for the brand. According to both Diaz's story and post, the fridge was stacked with boxes of fresh, healthy and vibrantly colored salads packed with rich minerals and vitamins.

Image Credit: Instagram | @camerondiaz

The ingredient list of 'Cameron's Summer Salad' includes snow peas along with crisp lettuce leaves, sour yet sublime, and tropical mango slaw - which adds a refreshing taste to the palette. It also comes with vibrant carrots, cooling cucumbers, a generous serving of fresh herbs, and freshly sliced avocado - a great example of a tasty yet healthy fat. All these combine in a beautiful concoction of some lovely Goop-certified Clean Cashew Vinaigrette that binds all these flavors together and remains vegan. But, before this divine dressing is added, Diaz tops the already scrumptious-looking salad with some puffed rice and candied cashews. This savory, utterly healthy, texture-filled and simply divine salad certainly holds the power to transform one's taste buds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz)

Right below this stacked pair rested glistening bottles of her personal brand - 'Avaline Sauvignon Blanc' whose corks read 'A' in an aesthetically pleasing font. The wine apparently complements the taste of her dextrous and delish salad with its mellow yet earthy tones in each sip. 'I'm so excited to team up with @goopkitchen to release my favorite summer salad which pairs perfectly with our new Avaline Sauvignon Blanc' said Diaz in the caption of her post. The In Her Shoes actress appeared to be wearing a navy blue attire and sported a dazzling and breathtaking smile that seems to truly never age with time.

The 'Avaline' is an organic line of wines that's available in distinguished Red, White and a primarily canned Rose set. Each of these wines is truly unique and a masterpiece with its tannins and aromatics.

Many of her fans among the 10.4 Million followers on Instagram seemed to have already developed cravings for this new recipe in light of Cameron's collaboration and launch of her refreshing new salad which she mentions can be availed through the respective website in the caption of her post. Fans offered their compliments and appeared to be thrilled and excited. "Salad looks delish," said one person. "Ohhhh. Must get. Love me some Avaline too," remarked another.

