Caitlyn Jenner Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Khloe Kardashian: “I Know I Haven’t Been Perfect”

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner recently shared a heartfelt message on social media to celebrate the birthday of her stepdaughter, Khloe Kardashian. Khloe turned 39 this week and received numerous birthday wishes, including an Instagram post from Caitlyn. She shared a throwback picture from Khloe's wedding to ex-husband, Lamar Odom, and accompanied it with a touching caption for her former stepdaughter. In the caption, Caitlyn wrote, "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance On Social Media, Pens Emotional Birthday Message For Sister Khloé

Adding to the birthday wish, that went viral over the internet, she added, "I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids, and I know I haven't been perfect, but I will always love you, and you are forever in my heart." She concluded the message by wishing Khloe a day filled with love, her children, and happiness. Khloe reciprocated the sentiment by reposting Caitlyn's message on her Instagram story, adding, "I love you!!!!!!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

Caitlyn was married to Khloe's mother, Kris Jenner, from 1991 to 2015 and was a well-known figure in the reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She was an adorable parent as we have seen while the Jenner sisters were growing up in the show. However, the relationship between Kris and Caitlyn soured and they eventually parted ways. Years later, she came out as a transgender woman and transitioned adopting the name Caitlyn. Caitlyn previously stated that Khloe was upset about the process of her transition, but Khloe clarified that her issue was with the way Caitlyn spoke about Kris rather than the transition itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner)

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Lauds Kim for Not "Relying On" Her Ex-Kanye West Anymore for Her Styling and Wardrobe

Despite the past difficulties, Khloe acknowledged Caitlyn's strength and expressed her support for her journey. In 2021, Khloe confirmed, "I think Caitlyn should take pride in everything she's doing and the strength that it takes to do what she's doing on such a public platform. With that being said, Caitlyn does not need to tear anybody else down to build herself up," per E online. That being said there was no animosity between her and Caitlyn, mentioning that they simply had limited communication due to their busy schedules.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner)

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Talks About Kim Kardashian Setting Her Up With '365 Days' Star Michele Morrone

Caitlyn has remained present in the family's lives and even attended Kourtney Kardashian's extravagant holiday party in December of that year. The birthday message from Caitlyn serves as a reminder of the bond they once shared as stepfather and stepdaughter. While their relationship has faced challenges, it seems that both have found a place of understanding and love. As Khloe celebrates her birthday, it's evident that she appreciates the gesture from Caitlyn and values the connection they still have.

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Was Left 'Mortified' After Savage Prank By North West And Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Shares a Video of True and Dream Hysterically Crying But There's a Twist