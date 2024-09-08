Caitlyn Jenner Once Revealed Robert Kardashian Did Everything to Make Kris Jenner’s Life 'Miserable'

Caitlyn Jenner once spoke about her chats with Robert Kardashian Sr., who was Kris Jenner's first husband, and how those conversations had a profound impact on her. In 2023, Caitlyn let go of some more details in the Peacock-produced documentary House of Kardashian, which is currently available on Netflix. As reported by EconoTimes, Caitlyn revealed, "[Kris] She was having a rough time with Robert in the divorce when I came into the picture."

Caitlyn recalled on the show, "He was doing everything to kind of make her life miserable. I saw what was going on from the outside and just said, 'This is ridiculous.' So, I called Robert up and said, 'Hey, let's go to dinner.'" According to Caitlyn, she approached Robert with an honest assessment of their family's needs and pushed for Robert to finally terminate his stalled divorce with Kris. Caitlyn said, "I basically said to him, 'Kris is moving on. Sorry, but she's moving on,'" Caitlyn recounted. “I said, 'I can take over from here. So, let's just make this final signing of the papers as simple as possible.' And he did." Caitlyn and Kris tied the knot in a Bel-Air friend's residence one month after the divorce was completed.

According to Cheat Sheet, Kris and Robert began dating after meeting at a horse race in 1973. At the time, she was seventeen years old and he was twenty-eight years old. Nevertheless, the couple finally filed for a divorce in 1991 after a long marriage and many children. Following a difficult breakup, they were able to get back together as friends. Robert stayed involved with his ex-wife's life as they shared Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, despite the sour manner Kris and Robert terminated their marriage.

Furthermore, Kris explained the grounds for her split with Robert in her book, which she published later in 2011. The Mirror reported that Kris' romance with a guy named 'Ryan' started in 1989, which is two years before her separation from Robert. As per the outlet, Kris mentioned in her book, "It made me feel young, attractive, sexy, and alive. Along with these feelings came a wave of nausea. I actually wanted to throw up at the same time. Because it dawned on me that I had not felt that way with Robert for years. I had lost Robert. Suddenly, I realized everything that was great about my marriage. Robert was the greatest guy in the world. He would never cheat on me. He only wanted the best for me."

Kris reopened the topic of her marriage and divorce from the late lawyer Robert in an interview she gave to the Wall Street Journal in March of 2021, decades after the couple had separated. According to her interview with WSJ, she had never paid a bill while married, so getting a divorce forced her to take action. She told the outlet, "I woke up one day to responsibilities that I hadn't had the day before. And I needed to figure it out. And the good news is, I pay attention... I'm a quick study and I knew I had to get it together. And I felt such an enormous sense of accomplishment to be able to figure it all out and pay my own bills and make my own money and do my own taxes. And there were times when I didn't have a lot of money, but I was very organized."