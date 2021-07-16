Wikipedia Co-Founder Says Site Has Been Taken Over By Left-Wing Editors

Larry Sanger, one of the co-founders of Wikipedia, believes that the website has taken a turn after falling into the hands of left-wing editors pushing a biased agenda.
As reported by Unherd, Sanger spoke to Freddie Sayers about the website's purported bias.
"You can’t cite the Daily Mail at all. You can’t cite Fox News on socio-political issues either. It’s banned. So what does that mean? It means that if a controversy does not appear in the mainstream centre-Left media, then it’s not going to appear on Wikipedia."