Trending Stories
US Politics

Donald Trump Finally Admits He 'Didn't Win' 2020 Election, Wishes Biden Well

Basketball

Nuggets Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Basketball

Mavericks Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Next Season

brock lesnar

Full text of Brock Lesnar apology with video

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Vladimir Putin Slams Joe Biden 'Dementia' Speculation

Russian President Vladimir Putin stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Adam Berry
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed back on speculation about United States President Joe Biden's mental fitness, Bloomberg reported.

The remarks came after a Russian senator wondered if Biden was suffering from "dementia."

"The image of President Biden that our, and even American, media present has nothing to do with reality,” Putin said in response to the speculation.

“Biden’s a professional, you have to be very attentive with him so as not to miss anything. He doesn’t let anything get by, I assure you."

Russia Media Outlets Have Been Taking Aim At Biden's Mental Capacity

As noted by Bloomberg, Russian media outlets have been questioning Biden's mental capacity after the head of state called Putin a "killer" back in March.

Notably, Russia's main 24-hour news channel focused on Biden's alleged cognitive issues amid the pair's recent summit in Switzerland, which appeared to go well.

"The critical coverage didn’t jibe with both leaders’ upbeat assessment of their meeting, which they credited with helping set guardrails and ease tensions between the nuclear superpowers even if concrete agreements were lacking," Bloomberg noted.

Putin Praised Biden After The Summit

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.
Gettyimages | Pool

Putin praised Biden after the pair's summit, Al Jazeera reported.

After returning from the meeting, Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue dialogue with Washington.

The meeting saw the pair commit to regular negotiations. In addition, both expressed a desire to implement arms control agreements amid Russia's escalating conflict with Ukraine.

According to Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, the meeting was overall a positive one.

“But now we can say, primarily based on the assessment by the president himself, that it was more with a plus sign," he said.

Dementia Claims Have Long Circulated

Russian media outlets are not the only ones rife with speculation about Biden's alleged dementia.

As The Inquisitr reported, progressive commentator Cenk Uygur previously claimed during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary that Biden is suffering from dementia and suggested that American media's positive coverage of the then-presidential candidate was part of a cover-up.

Elsewhere, Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that sources close to Biden said he has some form of dementia.

"But everyone around him will tell you, some have said it in public, that Joe Biden is in cognitive decline and he has some form of recognizable dementia," Carlson said.

Some Believe Biden Will Be Replaced

Amid speculation about Biden's age and cognitive health, some have suggested that the head of state will ultimately be replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris.

As The Inquisitr reported, The Daily Wire writer Ian Haworth claimed that this replacement will take place sooner than anyone previously expected.

Elsewhere, in March, Fox News host Tomi Lahren suggested that Biden would no longer be leading America in five to six months.

Lahren made the comments on Justice with Judge Jeanine and also expressed concern about Biden's allegedly declining health.

Latest Headlines

Vladimir Putin Slams Joe Biden 'Dementia' Speculation

June 17, 2021

Spoilers For Thursday's 'General Hospital': Finn Has A Realization And Anna Questions Liz

June 17, 2021

CEOs Calling For Americans To Get Back In The Office

June 17, 2021

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

June 17, 2021

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. And Lauren Burnham Reveal Baby Boy's Name

June 17, 2021

Donald Trump Finally Admits He 'Didn't Win' 2020 Election, Wishes Biden Well

June 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.