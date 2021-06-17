Vladimir Putin Slams Joe Biden 'Dementia' Speculation

Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed back on speculation about United States President Joe Biden's mental fitness, Bloomberg reported.
The remarks came after a Russian senator wondered if Biden was suffering from "dementia."
"The image of President Biden that our, and even American, media present has nothing to do with reality,” Putin said in response to the speculation.
“Biden’s a professional, you have to be very attentive with him so as not to miss anything. He doesn’t let anything get by, I assure you."