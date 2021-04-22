US Marshals Spied On Black Lives Matter Protests With Drones, Report Says

A Thursday report from The Intercept claims that the U.S. Marshals used drones to conduct surveillance of Black Lives Matter protests.

The publication claims to have obtained documents on the alleged spying using the Freedom of Information Act.

The two emails in question show that the purported drones were flown over Washington on June 5 and 7 amid the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The documents raise questions on the U.S. Marshals' possible violation of Americans' First Amendment-protected protesting at the U.S. Capitol.