Tucker Carlson Slammed For Defending 'White Replacement Theory' On Holocaust Remembrance Day

Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended a theory often called "white replacement theory" on Thursday, Media Matters for America reported.
"If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter," he said during the Thursday edition of Fox News' Fox News Primetime.
"So I don't understand what we don't understand cause, I mean, everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it. Oh, you know, the white replacement theory? No, no, no. This is a voting right question."