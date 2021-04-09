Trending Stories
Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Massive Thigh Gap After Shower

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Wears Only A Slit Skirt Without Visible Underwear

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini Shower

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Thigh-Highs Without Pants

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Three Young Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Instagram Models

Alexa Collins Is A Beach Babe In A Sultry Thong Bikini

Tucker Carlson Slammed For Defending 'White Replacement Theory' On Holocaust Remembrance Day

Fox News host Tucker Carlson at Politicon.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended a theory often called "white replacement theory" on Thursday, Media Matters for America reported.

"If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter," he said during the Thursday edition of Fox News' Fox News Primetime.

"So I don't understand what we don't understand cause, I mean, everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it. Oh, you know, the white replacement theory? No, no, no. This is a voting right question."

Carlson's Comments Have Received Pushback From Various Figures

Carlson's comments have received pushback from various political figures on social media.

Left-wing commentator Mehdi Hasan criticized Carlson's remarks on Twitter and noted that he made them on "Holocaust Memorial Day," also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, per the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

In another tweet, Amy Spitalnick, the executive director of the non-profit Integrity First for America, noted that Carlson's theory was linked to the attacks in Charlottesville, Christchurch, Pittsburgh, El Paso, and Poway.

Others, including activist and writer Tim Wise, suggested that the premise of Carlson's argument is faulty.

Carlson Is Accused Of Appealing To White Supremacists

Carlson has long been accused of appealing to white supremacists, who allegedly look to him for guidance, per The Inquisitr.

Needless to say, his recent comments have reignited the accusations.

In a piece for New York Magazine, Jonathan Chait argued that Carlson framed his thoughts on immigration in a way that appeals to white supremacists.

According to Chait, Carlson has been appealing to this purportedly growing faction of the Republican Party for years. Nevertheless, the columnist believes that Carlson's recent comments "crossed an important and dangerous new threshold."

Carlson Believes The Theory Is A Reality

Tucker Carlson speaks at Politicon.
Gettyimages | Rich Polk

According to Carlson, the theory of white replacement is a reality due to Democratic leaders who are purportedly trying to change the electorate for their benefit.

"I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that?"

Carlson claimed that politicians are "diluting" his guaranteed "power" as an American and suggested that the electorate should not accept the purported pattern.

According to the commentator, the Democratic Party is trying to use "more obedient voters" from Third World countries to enact their agenda.

White Supremacists Reportedly Admire Carlson

Amid accusations of appealing to white supremacists, some have spoken out in favor of the Fox News host. 

As The Inquisitr reported, Media Matters for America previously obtained Discord chat messages members of neo-Nazi and white supremacist organization Identity Evropa that showed he is admired by many of the group's members.

According to Carlson, the idea that white supremacy is an issue in the United States is untrue. Per The Washington Post, the host argued that the outcry over such nationalists is the product of Democrats who are trying to divide the country to maintain power.

Latest Headlines

Tucker Carlson Slammed For Defending 'White Replacement Theory' On Holocaust Remembrance Day

April 9, 2021

Miley Cyrus Opens Wide In Nudie Bath Soak

April 9, 2021

Joe Biden's Administration Will Allegedly Send Warships To Black Sea

April 9, 2021

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Three Young Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

April 9, 2021

Holly Sonders' Fishnet Shower Leaves Fans Speechless

April 9, 2021

Halle Berry Poses In 'Dope' Pants With No 'Need' For A Top

April 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.