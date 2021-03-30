Tucker Carlson Says Vaccine Passports Will Reinforce Bill Gates Conspiracy Theorists

Vaccine passports have received significant opposition from prominent Republicans. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed the idea on Monday and claimed it is "unacceptable" for both the government and private sector to require citizens to show proof of vaccination.

"You want the fox to guard the henhouse? I mean, give me a break, I think this has huge privacy implications. It is not necessary to do.”

Carlson highlighted DeSantis' comment during his Fox News appearance and slammed Republican lawmakers for not following in the governor's footsteps.