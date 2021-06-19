Tucker Carlson Suggests Matt Gaetz Might Have Been Set Up By FBI

Fox News host Tucker Carlson used Friday's edition of his show to float the theory that the FBI targeted Matt Gaetz, who is being probed as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, Raw Story reported.

"It does kind of make you wonder about Matt Gaetz, actually. Remember Matt Gaetz? He was engaged in child sex trafficking," Carlson said, appearing to mock the charge.

"We know that Matt Gaetz kind of went after the national security state, repeatedly, and then they told us that he was a child sex trafficker — maybe he is, we don't know."

Carlson noted that Gaetz has yet to face any charges.